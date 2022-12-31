English
    Last Updated : December 31, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Nifty to break its January jinx of trading in the red, optimism rules the market this time

      The past 20 years do not paint a great picture for the Nifty in January. It has predominantly been in the red zone with median returns for January since 2000 at -0.3 percent. However, looking at things technically, this time, things might turn out differently. Read here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Deadline to file belated IT Returns
      NIFT 2023: Application registrations to end
      Tomorrow
      New Year 2023
      Bank Locker rules to change
      Negative RT-PCR report mandatory from tomorrow for flyers arriving from China, 5 other countries

      Industries in Delhi-NCR using unapproved fuels, including coal, to be shut down from tomorrow

    • Big Story

      Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November

      India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The growth rate of the eight sectors during April-November 2022  was 8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year. Click here to read.

    • Budget 2023 Expectations

      Commerce Ministry seeks cut in gold import duty to push jewellery exports

      The commerce ministry has sought a reduction in the import duty on gold in the forthcoming budget with a view to push exports and manufacturing of the gems and jewellery sector. Read details here.

    • IPO Watch

      Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86% on debut | 10 key things to know about the public issue

      Sah Polymers is the last public issue opening for subscription in December, taking the total for the month to seven initial public offerings (IPOs). The offer has received bids for 48.04 lakh shares against the IPO size of 56.1 lakh shares, that is, a subscription rate of 86 percent on December 30, the first day of bidding. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Revised rules for safe deposit lockers, new KYC norms to buy insurance…six money changes in January to watch out for

      The New Year is set to usher in a string of changes that will affect your money box. From renewing your bank locker agreement to taking note of revised insurance KYC norms and mutual fund rules, here are six developments you ought to bear in mind. Read details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      The Best Laptops of 2022

      From Apple's latest iteration of the MacBook Air to Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 360, here are our picks for the best laptops of the year.

