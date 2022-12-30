Last Updated : December 30, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Market Buzz
Indian equities may sail into choppy waters on global headwinds in 2023
Indian equity market is likely to be "choppy" in 2023 and the returns might be moderate or even negative as a raft of factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, recession fears and interest rate trajectory, will weigh on investor sentiments. Market experts opined that the Indian market will be influenced by a combination of domestic and global factors, including the coronavirus situation and policy initiatives in the Union Budget next year. Read here.