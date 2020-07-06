Moneycontrol Daily:  Your Essential 7

1 Market Buzz

Earnings season and the week ahead

The market surprised everyone as benchmark indices rallied for the third consecutive week that ended on July 3 despite rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Benchmark and broader indices have surged 39-42 percent from their lows on March 23, which points to some exhaustion at the bulls desk. Thus, there could be some consolidation in the coming days. The market will also closely watch June quarter earnings along with COVID-19 cases and global cues, experts feel. About 119 companies will announce their quarterly earnings but most will release their March numbers as Sebi allowed them time till July 31 to declare results. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/markets/market-week-ahead-10-Q-factors-that-will-keep-traders-busy-23-.html5508951

2 Big Story

FM may review capital requirements of banks

The finance ministry may assess the capital requirement of public sector banks after the September quarter as there would be greater clarity about a spike in bad loans by that time, sources have said. There is a widespread fear that non-performing assets of the banks will witness a surge due to the economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

The pain of NPA will surface only after the extended moratorium ends in August, the sources said, adding it will be appropriate to assess capital requirement only after the second-quarter numbers are finalised. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/economy/finance-ministry-may-review-capital-requirement-of-psu-banks-after-second-quarter-5509721.html

3 Your Money

Gold prices rise, should you invest?

Investors shift to risk-free assets such as government bonds and gold from riskier assets in uncertain times like these. The coronavirus outbreak and its impact on global growth and rising geopolitical tensions between India-China, US-China and US-European Union have increased the demand for gold. MCX Gold has rallied for the seventh consecutive month and hit an all-time high of Rs 48,982. Technical indicators point to a possible correction in prices, but the dip will be short-lived and the metal will bounce back. Read on:

4 Global Watch

Kanye for president

American rapper Kanye West has announced that he would run for president of the United States in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Donald Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. West, a vocal supporter of Trump, announced his plan on Twitter and found immediate support from Tesla chief Elon Musk. But is he serious, read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/world/rapper-kanye-west-announces-us-presidential-bid-gets-elon-musks-support-5509141.html

5 Tech Tattle

WFH? Secure the router

People working remotely can no longer bank on their company's 'IT department' to provide a secure network; that job has defaulted to the 'router'. There are a few simple steps that any layperson can take to significantly reduce the risk of a router being breached. These steps are relatively easy and will require users to access the router's settings, which can typically be done through a web browser or an app on your phone (if your router supports it). You can check the documentation that comes with the router to figure out how to find these settings. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/how-to-secure-your-wifi-router-at-home-to-ensure-safe-remote-working-5508991.html

6 Startup Tales

India-China standoff: Zomato loses access to $100 million

Indian food delivery start-up Zomato has been unable to access around $100 million from Ant Financial, its biggest Chinese investor, in a first major example of the impact of India’s new foreign investment laws, The Financial Times has said. In January, the online restaurant guide and food ordering platform said that it had raised $150 million from existing investor Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial, a Chinese financial giant, as a part of a larger funding round. Read on: https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/zomato-loses-access-to-100-million-funding-from-chinese-investor-amid-india-china-border-row-report-5509461.html

7 Tailpiece

Top 10 in-demand jobs

Microsoft and LinkedIn have identified top in-demand jobs and are offering free online training to help job seekers enhance their skills.