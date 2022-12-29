 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Smallcap multibaggers that gave over 100% returns in 2022

Despite unprecedented challenges, the Indian stock markets managed to weather the storm and emerge as one of the leading markets in the world. So let’s have a look at some smallcap stocks that have given stunning multi-bagger returns this year. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: EAM S Jaishankar to visit Austria
India-Australia trade pact comes into force
Stocks on Nifty indices to be recapped Tomorrow: West Bengal Vande-Bharat train flag-off
Welspun Enterprises to consider share buyback
Cricket Advisory Committee meet
Maharashtra Winter Session to conclude

Big Story
How the Jio juggernaut turbocharged the start-up ecosystem

Jio compelled the competition to offer data at dirt-cheap rates, and helped grow internet usage in India exponentially, thus helping build a large and attractive market. More here

Coronavirus Check
Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid-19 cases in January

Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the coronavirus infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low. More here

Tech Tattle
Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 launched in China; check price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 in China. The Watch 3 now comes with a better screen and Redmi Band 2 has been designed to be lighter than the previous model. More here

Auto
Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh

The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled the Innova HyCross in November 2022 and it will be available at the dealership from the middle of the next month. More here

Tailpiece
AI-generated artwork depicts Indian men according to stereotypes

Madhav Kohli, who has almost 18,000 followers on Instagram, shared the AI-generated pictures on Instagram and Twitter to largely positive responses from viewers. More here