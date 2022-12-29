Market Buzz Smallcap multibaggers that gave over 100% returns in 2022 Despite unprecedented challenges, the Indian stock markets managed to weather the storm and emerge as one of the leading markets in the world. So let’s have a look at some smallcap stocks that have given stunning multi-bagger returns this year. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: EAM S Jaishankar to visit Austria

India-Australia trade pact comes into force

Stocks on Nifty indices to be recapped Tomorrow: West Bengal Vande-Bharat train flag-off

Welspun Enterprises to consider share buyback

Cricket Advisory Committee meet

Maharashtra Winter Session to conclude

Big Story How the Jio juggernaut turbocharged the start-up ecosystem Jio compelled the competition to offer data at dirt-cheap rates, and helped grow internet usage in India exponentially, thus helping build a large and attractive market. More here

Coronavirus Check Next 40 days crucial as India may see surge in Covid-19 cases in January Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the coronavirus infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low. More here

Tech Tattle Xiaomi Redmi Watch 3, Band 2 launched in China; check price, specifications Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 in China. The Watch 3 now comes with a better screen and Redmi Band 2 has been designed to be lighter than the previous model. More here

Auto Toyota's Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled the Innova HyCross in November 2022 and it will be available at the dealership from the middle of the next month. More here