Members of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee agree inflation should be quickly brought down to 5 percent, Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the rate-setting panel, said. More here.
Today
CTET 2022 Exam On December 28 And 29: Exam Dates Announced
Jains to organise silent procession in Moodbidri on December 28 to oppose turning Sammed Shikarji into tourist destination
Venus and Mercury pair up on December 28 Tomorrow Karnataka PGCET 2022 results on December 29
KFin Technologies IPO's shares listing likely
Shipping Corporation of India’s final hearing to obtain demerger approval on December 29
India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from December 29
Today
CTET 2022 Exam On December 28 And 29: Exam Dates Announced
On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group. More here.
On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group. More here.
Hospitals in Mumbai will carry out mock drills on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any spike in COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. More here.
Hospitals in Mumbai will carry out mock drills on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any spike in COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. More here.
India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) sector is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on or before 1 February 2023. More here.
India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) sector is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on or before 1 February 2023. More here.
Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer the telco's 'True 5G' experience to its consumers. More here.
Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer the telco's 'True 5G' experience to its consumers. More here.
Narayana Murthy believes in the importance of time and leading by example – so much so that for years, the co-founder of software giant Infosys would reach his office every morning at 6.20 am and work till 8 or 9 pm into the night. Murthy, 76, spoke to Moneycontrol about the time he devoted to building Infosys and how it came at the cost of spending quality time with his two children. More here.
Narayana Murthy believes in the importance of time and leading by example – so much so that for years, the co-founder of software giant Infosys would reach his office every morning at 6.20 am and work till 8 or 9 pm into the night. Murthy, 76, spoke to Moneycontrol about the time he devoted to building Infosys and how it came at the cost of spending quality time with his two children. More here.