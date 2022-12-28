Market Buzz Interview | MPC in agreement about bringing inflation quickly down to 5%: Jayanth Varma Members of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee agree inflation should be quickly brought down to 5 percent, Jayanth Varma, one of the three external members on the rate-setting panel, said. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today CTET 2022 Exam On December 28 And 29: Exam Dates Announced

Jains to organise silent procession in Moodbidri on December 28 to oppose turning Sammed Shikarji into tourist destination

Venus and Mercury pair up on December 28 Tomorrow Karnataka PGCET 2022 results on December 29

KFin Technologies IPO's shares listing likely

Shipping Corporation of India’s final hearing to obtain demerger approval on December 29

India-Australia free trade agreement to come into force from December 29

Big Story Exclusive Interview | Chanda Kochhar’s arrest only tip of iceberg, more beneficiaries involved, says whistle-blower Arvind Gupta On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group. More here.

Coronavirus Mumbai hospitals to conduct mock drill to check health infrastructure preparedness for COVID-19 Hospitals in Mumbai will carry out mock drills on Tuesday to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any spike in COVID-19 cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said. More here.

Auto Budget 2023: What the EV ecosystem want from the coming budget India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) sector is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 budget which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on or before 1 February 2023. More here.

Tech tattle Xiaomi 5G smartphones dial into Jio's True 5G network Xiaomi India on Tuesday announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer the telco's 'True 5G' experience to its consumers. More here.