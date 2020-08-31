Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:12 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
This is why female fund managers are beating their male counterparts
IT stocks are buzzing, and that's allowed women mutual fund managers to beat their male counterparts this year. Female stock pickers are riding high as they backed tech stocks, which have outperformed the larger index. The chief reason? Automotive giants Tesla, which is hitting record highs. Read more about the women's winning strategy here.
-
Big Story
Winds of Change at SBI
State Bank of India is set to appoint Charanjit Attra as its new chief financial officer (CFO), sources told Moneycontrol. Attra is currently a partner at accounting firm EY and was previously with the ICICI Bank group for 12 years. He may join the nation's largest lender as soon as October 1. Read here to know more about his background.
-
Your Money
Should I be a tortoise or hare when it comes to investments?
The investing community is quite split on what to do in this volatile stock market. Are growth stocks worth risking, or do you remain with blue chip scrips? As stock prices soar, what do these valuations mean for you? Read what this fund manager's tips are to ensure your capital is protected.
-
Global Watch
Israel has secret talks with Arab States
Israel has currently got secret talks with several Arab states, Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's premier revealed on August 30. This comes ahead of the Jewish state's first commercial flight to the UAE following a normalisation accord. Read here to know what Netanyahu's next move is.
-
Tech Tattle
Could the NBA help boost e-sports?
The NBA has continuously kept building its e-sports program, saying it generates sponsorship revenue and provides valuable data on viewing habits of cord-cutters. Now, 22 NBA franchises own an e-sports team, with an additional team in Shanghai. Read here to know what the future for the esports under the NBA's influence would look like.
-
Startup Tales
Paytm sees massive data breach
Online payments platform Paytm, sees its data breached after hackers targetted its Paytm Mall database. In exchange for the data, the hackers are demanding a ransom. Read here to know more about John Wick the hacker group who is behind the heist
-
Tailpiece
What the sheep? This ram costs almost Rs. 2.5 crores
A Texel Ram has become the world’s most expensive sheep after fetching a record-breaking 367,500 pounds (Rs 3.5 crore) at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark this week. Read here to know what makes it worth that hefty price tag.
Watch
- Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell Watch more
- Reliance Retail-Future Group deal: RIL unit adds Future Group’s retail business to shopping cart for Rs 24,713 crore Watch more
- Explained | Amazon announces expansion as economies grapple with COVID-19 Watch more
- 3 Point Analysis | India Q1 GDP preview | Economy likely to contract in Q1 FY21 Watch more