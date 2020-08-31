172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-55-markets-it-stocks-sbi-cfo-investment-tips-paytm-mall-5774831.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    This is why female fund managers are beating their male counterparts

    IT stocks are buzzing, and that's allowed women mutual fund managers to beat their male counterparts this year. Female stock pickers are riding high as they backed tech stocks, which have outperformed the larger index. The chief reason? Automotive giants Tesla, which is hitting record highs. Read more about the women's winning strategy here.

  • Big Story

    Winds of Change at SBI

    State Bank of India is set to appoint Charanjit Attra as its new chief financial officer (CFO), sources told Moneycontrol. Attra is currently a partner at accounting firm EY and was previously with the ICICI Bank group for 12 years. He may join the nation's largest lender as soon as October 1. Read here to know more about his background.

  • Your Money

    Should I be a tortoise or hare when it comes to investments?

    The investing community is quite split on what to do in this volatile stock market. Are growth stocks worth risking, or do you remain with blue chip scrips? As stock prices soar, what do these valuations mean for you? Read what this fund manager's tips are to ensure your capital is protected.

  • Global Watch

    Israel has secret talks with Arab States

    Israel has currently got secret talks with several Arab states, Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's premier revealed on August 30. This comes ahead of the Jewish state's first commercial flight to the UAE following a normalisation accord. Read here to know what Netanyahu's next move is.

  • Tech Tattle

    Could the NBA help boost e-sports?

    The NBA has continuously kept building its e-sports program, saying it generates sponsorship revenue and provides valuable data on viewing habits of cord-cutters. Now, 22 NBA franchises own an e-sports team, with an additional team in Shanghai. Read here to know what the future for the esports under the NBA's influence would look like.

  • Startup Tales

    Paytm sees massive data breach

    Online payments platform Paytm, sees its data breached after hackers targetted its Paytm Mall database. In exchange for the data, the hackers are demanding a ransom. Read here to know more about John Wick the hacker group who is behind the heist

  • Tailpiece

    What the sheep? This ram costs almost Rs. 2.5 crores

    A Texel Ram has become the world’s most expensive sheep after fetching a record-breaking 367,500 pounds (Rs 3.5 crore) at the Scottish National Texel Sale in Lanark this week. Read here to know what makes it worth that hefty price tag.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Who will get the vaccine shots first?; Government revises SOPs for air travel

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Who will get the vaccine shots first?; Government revises SOPs for air travel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.