Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
IPO market may top 2021 tally as 89 firms line up to raise Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2023

After a lull this year, the Indian initial public offering (IPO) market is set to witness a flurry of activity in 2023. Around 89 companies will hit the market next year to raise around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, according to the data provided by Prime Database. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today Radiant Cash Management IPO to close
Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness
Nominations for Delhi mayor electionsRedmi K60 series launch in China Tomorrow CTET 2022 Exam On December 28 And 29: Exam Dates Announced
Jains to organise silent procession in Moodbidri on December 28 to oppose turning Sammed Shikarji into tourist destination
Venus and Mercury pair up on December 28

Big Story
Venugopal Dhoot arrested by CBI in ICICI Videocon Loan Case

Days after former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 26 arrested Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot for alleged irregularities in a Rs 3250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012. More here.

Coronavirus
Lack of COVID-19 data from China biggest worry for Centre

Huge discrepancy between the real situation in China and what is projected outside. Senior government functionaries said the trend in cases over the next few weeks is going to be extremely crucial. More here.

Auto
Kinetic to launch electric version of Luna

The E-Luna will be launched shortly by sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, the company said on Monday. More here.

Tech tattle
Apple may postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4 till 2024: Report

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may delay the launch of the next generation iPhone SE smartphone to 2024. More here.

Tailpiece
MC Explains: What are your rights as a passenger in case of flight cancellation or denied boarding?

Flight cancellations and delays are back to haunt passengers as bad weather and low visibility in north India affect departures in the last week of December. More here.