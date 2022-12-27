English
    Last Updated : December 27, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      IPO market may top 2021 tally as 89 firms line up to raise Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2023

      After a lull this year, the Indian initial public offering (IPO) market is set to witness a flurry of activity in 2023. Around 89 companies will hit the market next year to raise around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, according to the data provided by Prime Database. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Radiant Cash Management IPO to close
      Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness
      Nominations for Delhi mayor electionsRedmi K60 series launch in China
      Tomorrow
      CTET 2022 Exam On December 28 And 29: Exam Dates Announced
      Jains to organise silent procession in Moodbidri on December 28 to oppose turning Sammed Shikarji into tourist destination

      Venus and Mercury pair up on December 28

    • Big Story

      Venugopal Dhoot arrested by CBI in ICICI Videocon Loan Case

      Days after former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 26 arrested Videocon Group Promoter Venugopal Dhoot for alleged irregularities in a Rs 3250 crore loan that Videocon got from ICICI Bank in 2012. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Lack of COVID-19 data from China biggest worry for Centre

      Huge discrepancy between the real situation in China and what is projected outside. Senior government functionaries said the trend in cases over the next few weeks is going to be extremely crucial. More here.

    • Auto

      Kinetic to launch electric version of Luna

      The E-Luna will be launched shortly by sister company Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions, the company said on Monday. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      Apple may postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4 till 2024: Report

      Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple may delay the launch of the next generation iPhone SE smartphone to 2024. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      MC Explains: What are your rights as a passenger in case of flight cancellation or denied boarding?

      Flight cancellations and delays are back to haunt passengers as bad weather and low visibility in north India affect departures in the last week of December. More here.

