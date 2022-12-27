Last Updated : December 27, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
IPO market may top 2021 tally as 89 firms line up to raise Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2023
After a lull this year, the Indian initial public offering (IPO) market is set to witness a flurry of activity in 2023. Around 89 companies will hit the market next year to raise around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, according to the data provided by Prime Database. More here.