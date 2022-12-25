Market Buzz Smallcap index sheds over 7% as more than 300 stocks fall between 10-31% After a firm start, the bears took full charge at Dalal Street with the Indian benchmark indices losing more than 2 per cent in the week ended December 23 as rising Covid cases kept investors edgy. The BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 per cent to end at 59,845.29 and Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 per cent to end at 17,806.8 levels. The BSE small-cap index tumbled 7.6 per cent with more than 300 stocks seeing double digit fall. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Christmas

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme Tomorrow

Boxing Day

Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end

Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test

CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted

Big Story Videocon loan fraud case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar remanded to CBI custody till Monday A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Check details here .

IPOs & Listings Primary market to remain busy next week with 2 IPOs, 2 listings The primary market is set to remain busy in the last week of the current calendar year, with two public issues opening for subscription, along with two listings. Read more here.

Your Money These equity diversified schemes are chart toppers in 2022 Actively managed equity diversified schemes ended 2022 as a mixed bag as one-fourth of them delivered negative returns. Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks d-elivered better returns than those that also had sizeable allocation to small-cap stocks. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns YTD as on December 20 among the equity diversified categories. Read here.

Automobile Five Cars and SUVs expected to launch in Delhi Auto Expo 2023 Asia's biggest automotive show, the Auto Expo, is returning in 2023 and will be held between January 13 -18. Maruti, Tata, Hyundai and many more top automobile manufacturers are expected to launch some of the most-awaited vehicles. Here's a list of vehicle that are expected to make their appearance in Auto Expo 2023.