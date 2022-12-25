After a firm start, the bears took full charge at Dalal Street with the Indian benchmark indices losing more than 2 per cent in the week ended December 23 as rising Covid cases kept investors edgy. The BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 per cent to end at 59,845.29 and Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 per cent to end at 17,806.8 levels. The BSE small-cap index tumbled 7.6 per cent with more than 300 stocks seeing double digit fall. Read more here.
Today
Christmas
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme Tomorrow
Boxing Day
Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end
Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test
CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted
Today
A special Mumbai court on December 24 remanded former ICICI Bank CEO-MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till Monday, December 26 in connection with the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Check details here .
The primary market is set to remain busy in the last week of the current calendar year, with two public issues opening for subscription, along with two listings. Read more here.
Actively managed equity diversified schemes ended 2022 as a mixed bag as one-fourth of them delivered negative returns. Equity schemes with higher allocation to large and midcap stocks d-elivered better returns than those that also had sizeable allocation to small-cap stocks. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns YTD as on December 20 among the equity diversified categories. Read here.
Asia's biggest automotive show, the Auto Expo, is returning in 2023 and will be held between January 13 -18. Maruti, Tata, Hyundai and many more top automobile manufacturers are expected to launch some of the most-awaited vehicles. Here's a list of vehicle that are expected to make their appearance in Auto Expo 2023.
The OnePlus 11 5G is launching in India on February 7 at 07:30 pm (IST). The listing on TENAA reveals that the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While there is no confirmation, the handset will likely use an LTPO panel. Additionally, the handset will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming flagship OnePlus device so far.
