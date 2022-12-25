Market Buzz

Smallcap index sheds over 7% as more than 300 stocks fall between 10-31%

After a firm start, the bears took full charge at Dalal Street with the Indian benchmark indices losing more than 2 per cent in the week ended December 23 as rising Covid cases kept investors edgy. The BSE Sensex lost 1,492.52 points or 2.43 per cent to end at 59,845.29 and Nifty50 shed 462.2 points or 2.52 per cent to end at 17,806.8 levels. The BSE small-cap index tumbled 7.6 per cent with more than 300 stocks seeing double digit fall. Read more here.