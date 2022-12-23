Market Buzz This is India’s biggest stock winner of 2022 with a 2,277% gain Shares of this coal trading and infrastructure company have surged more than 20 times this year. Beginning in 2022 at Rs 3, the share price is now Rs 70. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Radiant Cash Management IPO

Parliament Winter Session may conclude

Landmark Cars listing Tomorrow:

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi

Random COVID-19 tests for international arrivals

Big Story 2% international passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing at airports Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in several countries, the Union Health Ministry on December 22 asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure that samples of 2 percent of international passengers in every flight is tested for coronavirus. More here

Coronavirus Check MC Explains | Why COVID-19 is spiking in China and whether you should be worried The situation in China has triggered global concern even though there is a lack of specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive-care requirements. The fear is that, as before, what happens in China may not stay in China. More here

Tech Tattle Another EternalBlue-like flaw threatens Windows PCs Like the previous attacks, the unnamed vulnerability (CVE-2022-37958) can allow threat actors to execute malicious code on a Windows system bypassing the authenticity checks. More here

Auto Maruti Suzuki inks deal with Kamarajar port, to export 20,000 cars annually The Kamarajar port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions, India's largest carmaker has said. More here