Shares of this coal trading and infrastructure company have surged more than 20 times this year. Beginning in 2022 at Rs 3, the share price is now Rs 70. More here
Today:
Radiant Cash Management IPO
Parliament Winter Session may conclude
Landmark Cars listing Tomorrow:
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi
Random COVID-19 tests for international arrivals
Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in several countries, the Union Health Ministry on December 22 asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure that samples of 2 percent of international passengers in every flight is tested for coronavirus. More here
The situation in China has triggered global concern even though there is a lack of specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive-care requirements. The fear is that, as before, what happens in China may not stay in China. More here
Like the previous attacks, the unnamed vulnerability (CVE-2022-37958) can allow threat actors to execute malicious code on a Windows system bypassing the authenticity checks. More here
The Kamarajar port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions, India's largest carmaker has said. More here
India has four entries, including one for "Chhello Show" for best international film and "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster "RRR" in the music (original song) categories, in the Oscars shortlist announced on Thursday. More here
