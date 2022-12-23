 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
This is India’s biggest stock winner of 2022 with a 2,277% gain

Shares of this coal trading and infrastructure company have surged more than 20 times this year. Beginning in 2022 at Rs 3, the share price is now Rs 70. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Radiant Cash Management IPO
Parliament Winter Session may conclude
Landmark Cars listing Tomorrow:
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi
Random COVID-19 tests for international arrivals

Big Story
2% international passengers to undergo COVID-19 testing at airports

Coronavirus Check
MC Explains | Why COVID-19 is spiking in China and whether you should be worried

The situation in China has triggered global concern even though there is a lack of specific data on disease severity, hospital admissions and intensive-care requirements. The fear is that, as before, what happens in China may not stay in China. More here

Tech Tattle
Another EternalBlue-like flaw threatens Windows PCs

Like the previous attacks, the unnamed vulnerability (CVE-2022-37958) can allow threat actors to execute malicious code on a Windows system bypassing the authenticity checks. More here

 

Auto
Maruti Suzuki inks deal with Kamarajar port, to export 20,000 cars annually

The Kamarajar port will be used for exports to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, ASEAN, Oceania & SAARC regions, India's largest carmaker has said. More here

Tailpiece
4 Oscar shortlist entries for India, including 'Chhello Show', 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

India has four entries, including one for "Chhello Show" for best international film and "Naatu Naatu" from the blockbuster "RRR" in the music (original song) categories, in the Oscars shortlist announced on Thursday. More here