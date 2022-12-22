 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 06:37 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Nifty sinks to a month's low, 18,350 is the level to watch

As long as the index trades below 18,350, weakness will continue. A breach of 18,350 can take the index to 18,100-18,050, say experts. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Himachal Assembly session to begin
Sula Vineyards IPO
National Mathematics Day Tomorrow: Radiant Cash Management IPO
Parliament Winter Session may conclude

Big Story
4 cases of Covid variant driving China surge detected in India

Coronavirus Check
Loss of smell most prevalent symptom of long COVID-19: Study

"Long Covid is a complex condition that develops during or after having covid, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks," said lead researcher Carl Philpott, UEA. More here

Tech Tattle
TikTok wants to be more transparent about its algorithm

With several countries increasingly wary of TikTok's data practices and its recommendation algorithms, the ByteDance's social media giant is now taking steps to be more transparent with users about how it recommends content. More here

Auto
Cars and motorcycles set to get more expensive from January 2023

Prices are going up as car sales in India revive after disruptions caused by COVID-19 and shortages of components including semiconductors. Companies are expanding vehicle production capacities and Maruti Suzuki is building a new factory in Haryana. More here

Tailpiece
Flibbertigibbet, rhubarb or noggin: Voting for 'World Cup of random words' is now open

What started as a "silly idea" last year is now turning out to be a hotly anticipated poll with hundreds of thousands of people voting for the World Cup of Random English Words. More here