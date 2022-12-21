Market Buzz KFin Technologies IPO bought 70% on day two, QIB portion fully booked The public issue of KFin Technologies so far has seen muted response from investors on December 20, the second day of bidding. The offer has garnered bids for 1.66 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 70 percent. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

India’s COVID-19 situation to be reviewed

BSNL to raise funds via bonds

BCCI apex council meet Tomorrow:

Himachal Assembly session to begin

Big Story SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. More here

Coronavirus Check Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation today Amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation on Wednesday, official sources said. More here

Tech Tattle Soon, Google will help you read bad handwriting on prescription At the recently held Google for India event, the search and hardware giant showed a research prototype of a feature that can help you decipher your doctor's prescriptions. More here

Auto RC Bhargava questions NCAP credibility after Maruti cars fail crash test Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava questioned the standards of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) and said the organisation is bankrolled by safety component manufacturers. More here