The public issue of KFin Technologies so far has seen muted response from investors on December 20, the second day of bidding. The offer has garnered bids for 1.66 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 70 percent. More here
India’s COVID-19 situation to be reviewed
BSNL to raise funds via bonds
BCCI apex council meet Tomorrow:
Himachal Assembly session to begin
Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. More here
Amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation on Wednesday, official sources said. More here
At the recently held Google for India event, the search and hardware giant showed a research prototype of a feature that can help you decipher your doctor's prescriptions. More here
Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava questioned the standards of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) and said the organisation is bankrolled by safety component manufacturers. More here
The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others. More here
