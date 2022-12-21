 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
KFin Technologies IPO bought 70% on day two, QIB portion fully booked

The public issue of KFin Technologies so far has seen muted response from investors on December 20, the second day of bidding. The offer has garnered bids for 1.66 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 70 percent. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
India’s COVID-19 situation to be reviewed
BSNL to raise funds via bonds
BCCI apex council meet Tomorrow:
Himachal Assembly session to begin

Big Story
SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar

Coronavirus Check
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation today

Amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation on Wednesday, official sources said. More here

Tech Tattle
Soon, Google will help you read bad handwriting on prescription

At the recently held Google for India event, the search and hardware giant showed a research prototype of a feature that can help you decipher your doctor's prescriptions. More here

Auto
RC Bhargava questions NCAP credibility after Maruti cars fail crash test

Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava questioned the standards of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) and said the organisation is bankrolled by safety component manufacturers. More here

Tailpiece
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time

The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others. More here