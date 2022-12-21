English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Investing In MF Cos | City Union Bank, Jubilant Food In Focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : December 21, 2022 / 06:05 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      KFin Technologies IPO bought 70% on day two, QIB portion fully booked

      The public issue of KFin Technologies so far has seen muted response from investors on December 20, the second day of bidding. The offer has garnered bids for 1.66 crore shares against IPO size of 2.37 crore shares, getting subscribed 70 percent. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      India’s COVID-19 situation to be reviewed
      BSNL to raise funds via bonds
      BCCI apex council meet
      Tomorrow:

      Himachal Assembly session to begin

    • Big Story

      SEBI tweaks share buyback norms, brings bourses under radar

      Companies have to now use 75 percent of the proceeds of the buyback undertaken through the stock exchange route from the existing minimum of 50 percent. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation today

      Amid a fresh spurt in COVID-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China, and the United States, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the pandemic situation on Wednesday, official sources said. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Soon, Google will help you read bad handwriting on prescription

      At the recently held Google for India event, the search and hardware giant showed a research prototype of a feature that can help you decipher your doctor's prescriptions. More here

    • Auto

      RC Bhargava questions NCAP credibility after Maruti cars fail crash test

      Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava questioned the standards of the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) and said the organisation is bankrolled by safety component manufacturers. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors of all time

      The 57-year-old actor is included in Empire magazine's list which also recognises Hollywood giants like Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Anthony Marlon Brando, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson, and many others. More here

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Market Minutes | Markets in the week ahead: How to trade a flat market?

    Market Minutes | Markets in the week ahead: How to trade a flat market?