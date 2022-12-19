Going forward, FPI flows are expected to be volatile amid equity markets worldwide witnessing an increase in volatility as global central banks reiterate their intent to keep policy rates high for an extended period to curb elevated inflation in their respective economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. More here
Today:
New Gujarat MLAs to take oath
Karnataka Winter Assembly Session begins
RBI to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds Tomorrow: BPCL board meeting
Elin Electronics IPO opens
Millet food festival in Parliament
Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut
Today:
New Gujarat MLAs to take oath
It was a final for the ages. It was titled as the Messi-Mbappe show, and that is exactly what it was. After an electrifying 120 minutes plus an umpteen amount of extra time, nothing could separate the two teams. But in the end, it was Messi that stood tall as Argentina lifted the World Cup after 36 years. More here
It was a final for the ages. It was titled as the Messi-Mbappe show, and that is exactly what it was. After an electrifying 120 minutes plus an umpteen amount of extra time, nothing could separate the two teams. But in the end, it was Messi that stood tall as Argentina lifted the World Cup after 36 years. More here
Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the "exit wave" of infections as it presses ahead with reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated. More here
Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the "exit wave" of infections as it presses ahead with reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated. More here
Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features. More here
Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features. More here
While the passenger vehicles (PV) segment is set for record sales in 2022 despite the lingering effects of supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, the two-wheeler space is yet to see sustained sales buoyancy after having suffered for most of the year. More here
While the passenger vehicles (PV) segment is set for record sales in 2022 despite the lingering effects of supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, the two-wheeler space is yet to see sustained sales buoyancy after having suffered for most of the year. More here
Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In 1961, the government of Brazil declared him a national treasure. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century. More here
Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In 1961, the government of Brazil declared him a national treasure. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century. More here