Market Buzz FPIs invest Rs 10,555 crore in equities in December so far Going forward, FPI flows are expected to be volatile amid equity markets worldwide witnessing an increase in volatility as global central banks reiterate their intent to keep policy rates high for an extended period to curb elevated inflation in their respective economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: New Gujarat MLAs to take oath

Karnataka Winter Assembly Session begins

RBI to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds Tomorrow: BPCL board meeting

Elin Electronics IPO opens

Millet food festival in Parliament

Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut

Big Story Messi does the inevitable, wins the World Cup for Argentina It was a final for the ages. It was titled as the Messi-Mbappe show, and that is exactly what it was. After an electrifying 120 minutes plus an umpteen amount of extra time, nothing could separate the two teams. But in the end, it was Messi that stood tall as Argentina lifted the World Cup after 36 years. More here

Coronavirus Check China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID-19 wave Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the "exit wave" of infections as it presses ahead with reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated. More here

Tech Tattle Microsoft updates Skype with new look, real-time translation and more Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features. More here

Auto Automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023 While the passenger vehicles (PV) segment is set for record sales in 2022 despite the lingering effects of supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, the two-wheeler space is yet to see sustained sales buoyancy after having suffered for most of the year. More here