Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
FPIs invest Rs 10,555 crore in equities in December so far

Going forward, FPI flows are expected to be volatile amid equity markets worldwide witnessing an increase in volatility as global central banks reiterate their intent to keep policy rates high for an extended period to curb elevated inflation in their respective economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: New Gujarat MLAs to take oath
Karnataka Winter Assembly Session begins
RBI to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds Tomorrow: BPCL board meeting
Elin Electronics IPO opens
Millet food festival in Parliament
Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut

Big Story
Messi does the inevitable, wins the World Cup for Argentina

Coronavirus Check
China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID-19 wave

Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the "exit wave" of infections as it presses ahead with reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated. More here

Tech Tattle
Microsoft updates Skype with new look, real-time translation and more

Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features. More here

Auto
Automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

While the passenger vehicles (PV) segment is set for record sales in 2022 despite the lingering effects of supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, the two-wheeler space is yet to see sustained sales buoyancy after having suffered for most of the year. More here

Tailpiece
Why we still hail Pelé, The King of Football, before every big tournament

Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In 1961, the government of Brazil declared him a national treasure. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century. More here