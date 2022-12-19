Big Story

Messi does the inevitable, wins the World Cup for Argentina

It was a final for the ages. It was titled as the Messi-Mbappe show, and that is exactly what it was. After an electrifying 120 minutes plus an umpteen amount of extra time, nothing could separate the two teams. But in the end, it was Messi that stood tall as Argentina lifted the World Cup after 36 years. More here