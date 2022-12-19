English
    Last Updated : December 19, 2022 / 06:03 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs invest Rs 10,555 crore in equities in December so far

      Going forward, FPI flows are expected to be volatile amid equity markets worldwide witnessing an increase in volatility as global central banks reiterate their intent to keep policy rates high for an extended period to curb elevated inflation in their respective economies, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research, (retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      New Gujarat MLAs to take oath
      Karnataka Winter Assembly Session begins
      RBI to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds
      Tomorrow:
      BPCL board meeting
      Elin Electronics IPO opens
      Millet food festival in Parliament

      Hyundai Ioniq 5 debut

    • Big Story

      Messi does the inevitable, wins the World Cup for Argentina

      It was a final for the ages. It was titled as the Messi-Mbappe show, and that is exactly what it was.  After an electrifying 120 minutes plus an umpteen amount of extra time, nothing could separate the two teams. But in the end, it was Messi that stood tall as Argentina lifted the World Cup after 36 years. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID-19 wave

      Experts fear the country is ill-equipped to manage the "exit wave" of infections as it presses ahead with reopening, with millions of vulnerable elderly people still not fully vaccinated. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft updates Skype with new look, real-time translation and more

      Microsoft has completely redesigned the interface of its communications client Skype, giving it a visual overhaul and introducing some new features. More here

    • Auto

      Automobile industry looks to sustain growth momentum in 2023

      While the passenger vehicles (PV) segment is set for record sales in 2022 despite the lingering effects of supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages, the two-wheeler space is yet to see sustained sales buoyancy after having suffered for most of the year. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Why we still hail Pelé, The King of Football, before every big tournament

      Pelé won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. In 1961, the government of Brazil declared him a national treasure. In 2000, FIFA named him the Player of the Century. More here

