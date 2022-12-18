The year of 2023 will witness a flurry of Initial Public Offering (IPO) activity. Around 89 companies will hit Dalal Street in 2023 to raise approximately Rs 1.4 trillion, as per data provided by Prime database. More here.
Today:
FIFA WC 2022 Final: Argentina vs France; Lionel Messi’s last match for Argentina
Stealth mission destroyer Mormugao to be inducted into Navy
North Eastern Council (NEC) golden jubilee celebrations in Shillong
DU to hold special spot round of UG admissions
CLAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: Delhi HC to pass order on PIL against affixation of images of deities on walls on Dec 19
Tamil Nadu cabinet meet likely on December 19
Hinduja Global Solutions to mull share buyback
Today:
The GST Council on December 17 decided to decriminalise three types of offences and also clarified that insurance companies' no-claim bonus would not attract tax amid a series of decisions it took at its 48th meeting. More here.
It has been almost three years since COVID was added to our daily vocabulary. When the world went into a collective lockdown in March 2020, it was difficult to assess how this novel virus was going to impact all five of our senses - smell, taste, sight, hearing and touch. However, we got our answers the hard way. More here.
As many as 30 pure electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers spanning two-, three- and four-wheeler segments will showcase their product portfolios at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo — The Motor Show, a top official of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), told Moneycontrol. More here.
Guerilla Games, developers of the Horizon games on PS4 and PS5, have confirmed that they are working on a multiplayer title set in the Horizon universe. More here.
Swiggy has loads of loyal customers across the country, who have spent thousands of rupees, and even lakhs, this year ordering food and groceries on the platform. More here.
