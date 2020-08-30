Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 08:25 AM IST
Markets Buzz
What's happening with global markets?
As US stocks hit record highs, some investors are betting the market’s future gains will be increasingly driven by some of its lesser-loved companies.Read here to know why.
Big Story
Reliance acquires Future Group
Reliance Industries limited bought out Future group in a mega transaction that has a combined value of Rs 24,713 crore. This cements the position of Reliance Retail as the undisputed leader in the organised retail segment and adds muscle to the ongoing battle with Amazon for the Indian e-commerce market. Read here to know how this would transform Reliance's consumer-facing business. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL), which also owns Reliance Retail, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments
Your Money
Should senior citizens consider investing in equity markets?[
Findings from a study suggest that the elderly in India are concerned largely about their social and financial security. More than one-fourth of respondents to this study revealed that they are depending on children or close relatives for their financial needs. Could investing in equity markets be a way for them to achieve that all-important financial security? Read here to know more.
Global Watch
How going green can pay you in Finland
Inhabitants of a town in Finland can now earn rewards, including bus tickets or free food, if they cut car use, under a scheme to lure the public into lower-carbon lifestyles. Get this: The EU-funded "CitiCap" project allows individuals in the town of Lahti to track their carbon emissions as they move around, using an app that detects whether they are in a car, on public transport, walking or cycling. interesting? Read here to know more
Tech Tattle
Why does Walmart want Tiktok in its cart?
While Walmart may be the world's largest retailer but it has mostly failed in its efforts to break Amazon's online dominance. Read here to know how TikTok could be the answer to Walmart's fight against Amazon.
Startup Tales
BCCI confirms Unacademy as official IPL partner
Bengaluru-based edu-tech firm 'Unacademy' has been roped in the as official partner for the Indian Premier League for three seasons, the BCCI announced on August 29. Read here to know why Unacademy's Marketing VP said the partnership, we will double-down on its efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer internet space in India
Tailpiece
Onam Sadhya: there's more than what meets the eye
A sadhya for Onam signifies the dawn of the new harvest from nature’s bountiful treasures. While it is a traditional staple meal eaten every year during the season, is that all there is to it? Read here to find out.
