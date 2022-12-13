Market Buzz Seven penny stocks that surged 1,000% or more in 2022 Although 2022 was volatile for India’s stock markets due to interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions, some investors made a fortune by investing in little-known penny stocks. Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained over 7 percent each in 2022. Here are seven penny stocks that have given returns of over 1,000 percent since the start of the year. Details here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

US Fed's 2-day policy meeting to begin

Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear plea against release of 11 convicts

Pune bandh by Opp parties protesting against Shivaji remark

Paytm board to decide on share buyback

Landmark Cars IPO launch

Droneacharya’s Aerial Innovations IPO launch

MLAs purchasing case: Telangana HC hearing Tomorrow

US Fed's monetary policy decision

EAM Jaishankar to visit New York for UN Presidency event

Belgavi Border dispute: Amit Shah to meet CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka

Money laundering case: Bengal ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, close aide’s judicial custody to end

FIFA WC S/F: Arentina vs Croatia

Big Story CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. Read more here.

IPO Watch Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 11% so far | 10 key things to know The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of financial services company Abans Holdings received bids for 14.3 lakh shares against the 12.8 million shares on offer to investors to be subscribed 11 percent on December 12, the opening day. Retail investors led the bidding with 13 percent subscription, and high networth individuals bought 12 percent of their allotted quota. Qualified institutional investors are yet to show their interest in the IPO. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the IPO.

Your Money Combining tax benefits with superior returns: Tax-savings funds that top the charts Equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) - popularly referred to as tax saving schemes - is the only pure equity-linked investment in the crowded Section 80C tax deduction basket. Investments in ELSS are locked-in for three years. Moneycontrol looked at the SIP performance to shortlist the better performing ELSS. We compiled the 5-year SIP rolling returns over the last 10-year period to check for consistency. (Only schemes with a corpus of at least Rs 500 crore and 10 years’ worth of track record were considered.) Read details here.

Tech Tattle Moto X40 to be launched on December 15 Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone this week. The Moto X40 will debut as the company’s first smartphone to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the Moto X40 will also pack a 4,600 mAh battery with a whopping 125W fast-charging support. The handset will run Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. For details of some other specifications, click here.