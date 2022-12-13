Last Updated : December 13, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST
Market Buzz
Seven penny stocks that surged 1,000% or more in 2022
Although 2022 was volatile for India’s stock markets due to interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions, some investors made a fortune by investing in little-known penny stocks. Both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 gained over 7 percent each in 2022. Here are seven penny stocks that have given returns of over 1,000 percent since the start of the year. Details here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
FIFA WC S/F: Arentina vs Croatia
Big Story
CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November
India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed. Read more here.
IPO Watch
Abans Holdings IPO subscribed 11% so far | 10 key things to know
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of financial services company Abans Holdings received bids for 14.3 lakh shares against the 12.8 million shares on offer to investors to be subscribed 11 percent on December 12, the opening day. Retail investors led the bidding with 13 percent subscription, and high networth individuals bought 12 percent of their allotted quota. Qualified institutional investors are yet to show their interest in the IPO. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the IPO.
Your Money
Combining tax benefits with superior returns: Tax-savings funds that top the charts
Equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) - popularly referred to as tax saving schemes - is the only pure equity-linked investment in the crowded Section 80C tax deduction basket. Investments in ELSS are locked-in for three years. Moneycontrol looked at the SIP performance to shortlist the better performing ELSS. We compiled the 5-year SIP rolling returns over the last 10-year period to check for consistency. (Only schemes with a corpus of at least Rs 500 crore and 10 years’ worth of track record were considered.) Read details here.
Tech Tattle
Moto X40 to be launched on December 15
Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone this week. The Moto X40 will debut as the company’s first smartphone to adopt the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Additionally, the Moto X40 will also pack a 4,600 mAh battery with a whopping 125W fast-charging support. The handset will run Android 13-based MyUI 5.0 out of the box. For details of some other specifications, click here.
Tail Piece
How 9 women cops made it to MK Stalin's core security team
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is heavily protected. And his security detail’s core team are heavily trained and even sworn to secrecy. They are dressed in safari suits, armed with X-95 sub-machine guns, AK-47s and 9 mm pistols. This seems regular for any top politician only, all nine of Stalin’s core security team are women. Read details here.
