Your Money

Combining tax benefits with superior returns: Tax-savings funds that top the charts

Equity linked saving scheme (ELSS) - popularly referred to as tax saving schemes - is the only pure equity-linked investment in the crowded Section 80C tax deduction basket. Investments in ELSS are locked-in for three years. Moneycontrol looked at the SIP performance to shortlist the better performing ELSS. We compiled the 5-year SIP rolling returns over the last 10-year period to check for consistency. (Only schemes with a corpus of at least Rs 500 crore and 10 years’ worth of track record were considered.) Read details here.