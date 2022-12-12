 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy

The caution along with consolidation is expected in the coming week too, with a focus on the Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers. including inflation data from India, the US, Europe, and the UK, followed by some kind of recovery in the later part of the week. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Guj CM Tomorrow:
G20 Finance Track to begin in Bengaluru
Another cyclonic circulation likely
Bengal CM to address TMC workers in Meghalaya

Big Story
The 24 hours of hikes that end year of fighting inflation

Coronavirus Check
Hospitalisations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC. More here

Tech Tattle
Google Chrome will let you log into websites without a password

Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here

Your Money
How to write a frictionless will and pass on assets to your loved ones

When a single asset is willed to many heirs, there could be some issues. This is especially true in the case of physical assets like a house, apartment, or plot of land. Read more here