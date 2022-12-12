Market Buzz Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy The caution along with consolidation is expected in the coming week too, with a focus on the Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers. including inflation data from India, the US, Europe, and the UK, followed by some kind of recovery in the later part of the week. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect

Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Guj CM Tomorrow:

G20 Finance Track to begin in Bengaluru

Another cyclonic circulation likely

Bengal CM to address TMC workers in Meghalaya

Big Story The 24 hours of hikes that end year of fighting inflation The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent. A day later, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to follow with half-point moves. More here

Coronavirus Check Hospitalisations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC. More here

Tech Tattle Google Chrome will let you log into websites without a password Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here