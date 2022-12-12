The caution along with consolidation is expected in the coming week too, with a focus on the Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers. including inflation data from India, the US, Europe, and the UK, followed by some kind of recovery in the later part of the week. More here
Today:
Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect
Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Guj CM Tomorrow:
G20 Finance Track to begin in Bengaluru
Another cyclonic circulation likely
Bengal CM to address TMC workers in Meghalaya
Today:
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent. A day later, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to follow with half-point moves. More here
The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent. A day later, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to follow with half-point moves. More here
Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC. More here
Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC. More here
Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here
Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here
When a single asset is willed to many heirs, there could be some issues. This is especially true in the case of physical assets like a house, apartment, or plot of land. Read more here
When a single asset is willed to many heirs, there could be some issues. This is especially true in the case of physical assets like a house, apartment, or plot of land. Read more here