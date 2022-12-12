English
    Last Updated : December 12, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy

      The caution along with consolidation is expected in the coming week too, with a focus on the Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers. including inflation data from India, the US, Europe, and the UK, followed by some kind of recovery in the later part of the week. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
      Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect
      Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Guj CM
      Tomorrow:
      G20 Finance Track to begin in Bengaluru
      Another cyclonic circulation likely

      Bengal CM to address TMC workers in Meghalaya

    • Big Story

      The 24 hours of hikes that end year of fighting inflation

      The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is set to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to a range of 4 percent to 4.5 percent. A day later, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to follow with half-point moves. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Hospitalisations signal rising COVID-19 risk for US seniors

      Hospitalizations for people with COVID-19 rose by more than 30% in two weeks. Much of the increase is driven by older people and those with existing health problems, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US CDC. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Chrome will let you log into websites without a password

      Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here

    • Your Money

      How to write a frictionless will and pass on assets to your loved ones

      When a single asset is willed to many heirs, there could be some issues. This is especially true in the case of physical assets like a house, apartment, or plot of land. Read more here

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

