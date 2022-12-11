 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Market snaps 2-week rally but 33 small-caps gain 10-46%

During this week, BSE Small-cap and Large-cap indices lost 1 percent each, while BSE Mid-cap index lost 0.8 percent. FPIs have been net sellers of Indian equities during the week. Domestic markets reacted to 35bps repo rate hike by the the RBI. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase-1 inauguration
Goa’s Mopa International Airport inauguration
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion to splashdown in the Pacific Tomorrow: Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect

Big Story
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal chief minister

Coronavirus Check
China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines

On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech. More here

Tech Tattle
Windows 11 finally gets screen recording tool

Microsoft is adding screen recording capabilities to the Windows 11 screenshot tool. The Snipping Tool allows users to take a screenshot of whatever application or program they have open on the desktop. More here

Auto
Tier-II cities make up for 25% of sales: Sharad Agarwal of Lamborghini India

The Huracan Sterrato, which costs Rs 4.61 crore a pop and is expected to arrive by Q3 of 2023, ties a bow around what has been a landmark year for Lamborghini India, which has witnessed record sales this year, allowing India to crack Lambo’s top 15 markets list. More here

Tailpiece
Ishan Kishan becomes first batter to convert maiden ODI ton into double hundred

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become the first player to convert a maiden ton in one-day international (ODI) cricket into a double hundred. The record was made by the left-handed opener during India's third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 10. More here