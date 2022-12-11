Market Buzz Market snaps 2-week rally but 33 small-caps gain 10-46% During this week, BSE Small-cap and Large-cap indices lost 1 percent each, while BSE Mid-cap index lost 0.8 percent. FPIs have been net sellers of Indian equities during the week. Domestic markets reacted to 35bps repo rate hike by the the RBI. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase-1 inauguration

Goa’s Mopa International Airport inauguration

NASA's Artemis 1 Orion to splashdown in the Pacific Tomorrow: Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect

Big Story Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be next Himachal chief minister The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said. More here

Coronavirus Check China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech. More here

Tech Tattle Windows 11 finally gets screen recording tool Microsoft is adding screen recording capabilities to the Windows 11 screenshot tool. The Snipping Tool allows users to take a screenshot of whatever application or program they have open on the desktop. More here

Auto Tier-II cities make up for 25% of sales: Sharad Agarwal of Lamborghini India The Huracan Sterrato, which costs Rs 4.61 crore a pop and is expected to arrive by Q3 of 2023, ties a bow around what has been a landmark year for Lamborghini India, which has witnessed record sales this year, allowing India to crack Lambo’s top 15 markets list. More here