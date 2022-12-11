During this week, BSE Small-cap and Large-cap indices lost 1 percent each, while BSE Mid-cap index lost 0.8 percent. FPIs have been net sellers of Indian equities during the week. Domestic markets reacted to 35bps repo rate hike by the the RBI. More here
Today:
Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase-1 inauguration
Goa’s Mopa International Airport inauguration
NASA's Artemis 1 Orion to splashdown in the Pacific Tomorrow: Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
Bank of Baroda’s MCLR hike comes to effect
The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said. More here
On November 4, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on his visit to Beijing, announced an agreement to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech. More here
Microsoft is adding screen recording capabilities to the Windows 11 screenshot tool. The Snipping Tool allows users to take a screenshot of whatever application or program they have open on the desktop. More here
The Huracan Sterrato, which costs Rs 4.61 crore a pop and is expected to arrive by Q3 of 2023, ties a bow around what has been a landmark year for Lamborghini India, which has witnessed record sales this year, allowing India to crack Lambo’s top 15 markets list. More here
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has become the first player to convert a maiden ton in one-day international (ODI) cricket into a double hundred. The record was made by the left-handed opener during India's third ODI against Bangladesh in Chittagong on December 10. More here
