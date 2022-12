Auto

Tier-II cities make up for 25% of sales: Sharad Agarwal of Lamborghini India

The Huracan Sterrato, which costs Rs 4.61 crore a pop and is expected to arrive by Q3 of 2023, ties a bow around what has been a landmark year for Lamborghini India, which has witnessed record sales this year, allowing India to crack Lambo’s top 15 markets list. More here