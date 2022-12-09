The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to continue to give protection to bond portfolios of banks from the impact of market movements. On Wednesday, the RBI said that banks can hold bonds qualified under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bought between September 2020 and March 2024 under the held-to-maturity (HTM) bucket up to the limit of 23 percent of net time and demand liabilities (NDTL). Investors in bank stocks are already noticing this added boost to profitability, particularly for public sector banks. Read more here.
Today
G-20 preparatory meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi
All India Kisan Congress to protest in Delhi over unfulfilled demands
Chandigarh: Contemporary art festival to begin
Samsung Galaxy M04 India launch
Formula-E race to begin in Hyderabad
Infinix Hot 20 5G with MediaTek chip sale to start Tomorrow
International Human Rights Day
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections
Single-seater motor racing championship, Indian Racing League, in Hyderabad
2-day Indo-Tibetan tourism fest to begin in Dharamsala
The strategy of bringing in new faces played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in Gujarat. The ruling party retained the western state for a record seventh term, winning 156 seats. In the run-up to the assembly polls, the BJP central leadership denied tickets to 42 incumbent members. The decision to drop sitting legislators and field new candidates was taken keeping in view the possibility of anti-incumbency. Read here.
Premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars is set to float its initial public offering (IPO) on December 13. The price band for the offer, which will close on December 15, is set at Rs 481-506 apiece. Investors can bid for a minimum of 29 shares and in multiples of 29 shares thereafter. Read more here.
The Q3, once Audi’s best-selling car in India, chooses to re-enter the market brimming with the promise of returning Audi India to its halcyon days. With prices starting at Rs 44 lakh, it offers all the right ingredients you’d want in a compact luxury SUV. What are its features? Here’s the low-down to give you an idea.
The Realme 10 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were only recently unveiled in China with the latter debuting as the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved AMOLED display. Now, the Realme 10 Pro series has made its way to India and here’s what’s on offer.
Anand Mahindra is all praise for a Punjab woman who drives an auto to earn a living after her husband’s death. The industrialist shared a picture of Paramjit Kaur, who became the first woman to purchase a Mahindra electric auto in Punjab. The three-wheeler has become a source of income for Kaur, who is raising her daughters as a single mother and the sole bread-winner of her family. Details here.
