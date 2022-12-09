Market Buzz RBI gives legs to bank rally by extending HTM holiday The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to continue to give protection to bond portfolios of banks from the impact of market movements. On Wednesday, the RBI said that banks can hold bonds qualified under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bought between September 2020 and March 2024 under the held-to-maturity (HTM) bucket up to the limit of 23 percent of net time and demand liabilities (NDTL). Investors in bank stocks are already noticing this added boost to profitability, particularly for public sector banks. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

G-20 preparatory meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi

All India Kisan Congress to protest in Delhi over unfulfilled demands

Chandigarh: Contemporary art festival to begin

Samsung Galaxy M04 India launch

Formula-E race to begin in Hyderabad

Infinix Hot 20 5G with MediaTek chip sale to start Tomorrow

International Human Rights Day

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections

Single-seater motor racing championship, Indian Racing League, in Hyderabad

2-day Indo-Tibetan tourism fest to begin in Dharamsala

Big Story BJP’s strategy of fielding new faces worked in ensuring Gujarat victory The strategy of bringing in new faces played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in Gujarat. The ruling party retained the western state for a record seventh term, winning 156 seats. In the run-up to the assembly polls, the BJP central leadership denied tickets to 42 incumbent members. The decision to drop sitting legislators and field new candidates was taken keeping in view the possibility of anti-incumbency. Read here.

IPO Watch Landmark Cars to float IPO on December 13, sets price band at Rs 481-506 Premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars is set to float its initial public offering (IPO) on December 13. The price band for the offer, which will close on December 15, is set at Rs 481-506 apiece. Investors can bid for a minimum of 29 shares and in multiples of 29 shares thereafter. Read more here.

Automobile The Drive Report: 2022 Audi Q3 The Q3, once Audi’s best-selling car in India, chooses to re-enter the market brimming with the promise of returning Audi India to its halcyon days. With prices starting at Rs 44 lakh, it offers all the right ingredients you’d want in a compact luxury SUV. What are its features? Here’s the low-down to give you an idea.

Tech Tattle Realme 10 Pro series launched in India with 108 MP triple-camera setup, 120Hz display The Realme 10 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were only recently unveiled in China with the latter debuting as the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved AMOLED display. Now, the Realme 10 Pro series has made its way to India and here’s what’s on offer.