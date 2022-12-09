English
    Last Updated : December 09, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      RBI gives legs to bank rally by extending HTM holiday

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to continue to give protection to bond portfolios of banks from the impact of market movements. On Wednesday, the RBI said that banks can hold bonds qualified under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bought between September 2020 and March 2024 under the held-to-maturity (HTM) bucket up to the limit of 23 percent of net time and demand liabilities (NDTL). Investors in bank stocks are already noticing this added boost to profitability, particularly for public sector banks. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      G-20 preparatory meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi
      All India Kisan Congress to protest in Delhi over unfulfilled demands
      Chandigarh: Contemporary art festival to begin
      Samsung Galaxy M04 India launch
      Formula-E race to begin in Hyderabad
      Infinix Hot 20 5G with MediaTek chip sale to start
      Tomorrow
      International Human Rights Day
      Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections
      Single-seater motor racing championship, Indian Racing League, in Hyderabad

      2-day Indo-Tibetan tourism fest to begin in Dharamsala

    • Big Story

      BJP’s strategy of fielding new faces worked in ensuring Gujarat victory

      The strategy of bringing in new faces played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in Gujarat. The ruling party retained the western state for a record seventh term, winning 156 seats. In the run-up to the assembly polls, the BJP central leadership denied tickets to 42 incumbent members. The decision to drop sitting legislators and field new candidates was taken keeping in view the possibility of anti-incumbency. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Landmark Cars to float IPO on December 13, sets price band at Rs 481-506

      Premium automotive retailer Landmark Cars is set to float its initial public offering (IPO) on December 13. The price band for the offer, which will close on December 15, is set at Rs 481-506 apiece. Investors can bid for a minimum of 29 shares and in multiples of 29 shares thereafter. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      The Drive Report: 2022 Audi Q3

      The Q3, once Audi’s best-selling car in India, chooses to re-enter the market brimming with the promise of returning Audi India to its halcyon days. With prices starting at Rs 44 lakh, it offers all the right ingredients you’d want in a compact luxury SUV.  What are its features? Here’s the low-down to give you an idea.

    • Tech Tattle

      Realme 10 Pro series launched in India with 108 MP triple-camera setup, 120Hz display

      The Realme 10 Pro series has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ were only recently unveiled in China with the latter debuting as the first smartphone in Realme’s Number series to feature a curved AMOLED display. Now, the Realme 10 Pro series has made its way to India and here’s what’s on offer.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra’s shout-out for Punjab woman driving auto to raise daughters

      Anand Mahindra is all praise for a Punjab woman who drives an auto to earn a living after her husband’s death. The industrialist shared a picture of Paramjit Kaur, who became the first woman to purchase a Mahindra electric auto in Punjab. The three-wheeler has become a source of income for Kaur, who is raising her daughters as a single mother and the sole bread-winner of her family. Details here.

