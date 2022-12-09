Market Buzz

RBI gives legs to bank rally by extending HTM holiday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to continue to give protection to bond portfolios of banks from the impact of market movements. On Wednesday, the RBI said that banks can hold bonds qualified under the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) bought between September 2020 and March 2024 under the held-to-maturity (HTM) bucket up to the limit of 23 percent of net time and demand liabilities (NDTL). Investors in bank stocks are already noticing this added boost to profitability, particularly for public sector banks. Read more here.