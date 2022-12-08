The Nifty Realty index declined 1.15 percent on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. As the repo rate goes up, interest rates on loans will also rise thus reducing home affordability. At noon on December 7, Oberoi Realty was down 3.07 percent, Brigade Enterprises 2.05 percent, while DLF and Godrej Properties shed over 1.5 percent. Read more here.
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result
Rampur by-election result
SC hearing on tussle over Delhi services
iQOO 11 series and Realme 10 Pro series to launch Tomorrow
Sula Vineyards to launch IPO
G-20 preparatory meeting convened by PM Narendra Modi
All India Kisan Congress to protest in Delhi over unfulfilled demands
Chandigarh: Contemporary art festival to kick off
Samsung Galaxy M04 India Launch
Formula-E race to begin in Hyderabad
Infinix Hot 20 5G with MediaTek chip sale to start
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) as expected on December 6, saying the battle against inflation would continue even as it lowered the FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent. Know the highlights of MPC announcements and the RBI governor’s speech. Read here.
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard is expected to start trading on December 8 with double-digit gains, given the overall positive sentiment in the equity markets. The expected listing gains are attributed largely to strong subscription numbers of its initial public offering, better financial performance, and a bullish industry outlook, experts said. Read here.
The exemption allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments need to be further enhanced to account for inflation, rising income levels and to encourage more investors into equity markets, say analysts. Investors expect the finance minister to offer some relief on the tax rates payable on capital gains booked on debt investments. There is also a voice which says there should be some respite offered to small investors on short-term capital gains. Read details here.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 series, which was unveiled in China in October, in India soon. Marking the eight-year anniversary of the Redmi Note series in India, Xiaomi recently said 72 million Note series smartphones had been shipped in India and the series clocked 300 million sales globally. A quick look at the key specifications of the phone here.
With several marquee sports tournaments taking place in 2022, sports-related topics dominated the list of top trending searches on Google India this year. Google released its annual year-end recap, titled "Year in Search 2022," on December 7, revealing the top trending search queries in various categories, including movies, sports events, How to, personalities, news events, and recipes, among others. Check out top 10 searches for India. Details here.
