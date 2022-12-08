Market Buzz Realty stocks fall as RBI rate hike spurs home loan affordability concerns The Nifty Realty index declined 1.15 percent on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. As the repo rate goes up, interest rates on loans will also rise thus reducing home affordability. At noon on December 7, Oberoi Realty was down 3.07 percent, Brigade Enterprises 2.05 percent, while DLF and Godrej Properties shed over 1.5 percent. Read more here.

Big Story Repo rate hiked by 35 bps | Highlights of RBI MPC announcements The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) as expected on December 6, saying the battle against inflation would continue even as it lowered the FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent. Know the highlights of MPC announcements and the RBI governor’s speech. Read here.

D-Street Debut Dharmaj Crop Guard to debut today | Will it give double-digit gains on listing? Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard is expected to start trading on December 8 with double-digit gains, given the overall positive sentiment in the equity markets. The expected listing gains are attributed largely to strong subscription numbers of its initial public offering, better financial performance, and a bullish industry outlook, experts said. Read here.

Budget 2023 Expectations Will long-term capital gains exemption limit go up? The exemption allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments need to be further enhanced to account for inflation, rising income levels and to encourage more investors into equity markets, say analysts. Investors expect the finance minister to offer some relief on the tax rates payable on capital gains booked on debt investments. There is also a voice which says there should be some respite offered to small investors on short-term capital gains. Read details here.

Tech Tattle Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 series to launch in India soon Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 series, which was unveiled in China in October, in India soon. Marking the eight-year anniversary of the Redmi Note series in India, Xiaomi recently said 72 million Note series smartphones had been shipped in India and the series clocked 300 million sales globally. A quick look at the key specifications of the phone here.