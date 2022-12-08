Budget 2023 Expectations

Will long-term capital gains exemption limit go up?

The exemption allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments need to be further enhanced to account for inflation, rising income levels and to encourage more investors into equity markets, say analysts. Investors expect the finance minister to offer some relief on the tax rates payable on capital gains booked on debt investments. There is also a voice which says there should be some respite offered to small investors on short-term capital gains.