Realty stocks fall as RBI rate hike spurs home loan affordability concerns
The Nifty Realty index declined 1.15 percent on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. As the repo rate goes up, interest rates on loans will also rise thus reducing home affordability. At noon on December 7, Oberoi Realty was down 3.07 percent, Brigade Enterprises 2.05 percent, while DLF and Godrej Properties shed over 1.5 percent. Read more here.