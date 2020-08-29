Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 07:46 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A round-up of the most important interesting articles to help you jump-start the day.
Markets Buzz
Trading at your fingertips
More and more investors are taking to online trading, and brokerage firms that have enabled mobile trade have witnessed a surge in volumes. Read this report to know about tech-savvy investors and the latest trends in online trading.
Big Story
Testing times for students
The Supreme Court upheld the University Grants Commission's circular stating that final year examinations must be conducted by September 30. The apex court ruled that states must hold examinations to promote students, a ruling that has left many students in the lurch. Read the details here.
Your Money
It’s time to buy your dream home
Are you looking for a home loan? There is something to cheer you up. Home loan interest rates in the country are at a 15-year low, with several banks charging less than 7 percent across slabs. Read here.
Global Watch
China strikes a friendly note
At a time when the Indian government is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on China across various sectors, China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong has said that India and China should attract each other like magnets rather than be separated forcefully. Read this report to know more.
Tech Tattle
Apple’s search for a search engine
Google is undoubtedly the most popular search engine in the world. But this may not be the case in the future. Apple is reportedly working on its own search engine to challenge Google’s dominance. Here are the details.
Startup Tales
Making money from fans
TrueFan, a celebrity-fan engagement startup, has raised $4.3 million in seed funding from film producer-entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala and venture firms Saama Capital and Mayfield India. Read the details here.
Tailpiece
When COVID plays Cupid
Matchmaking sites are observing some new trends during COVID times. More and more youngsters are coming forward, instead of parents taking the lead. Read this to find out how sites are innovating to boost business.
