Shares of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard and engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India IPO traded with a double-digit premium in the grey market ahead of their debut, scheduled to take place soon. The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums. Click here to read details.
Today
Death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
Border row: 2 Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi
All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session
Chinese state memorial service for former president Jiang Zamin
MLA poaching case: hearing in Telangana HC
SC to hear plea on electoral bonds
Infinix Hot 20 Play sale begins
Dominica general elections Tomorrow
Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
Delhi municipal election result
Parliament Winter Session to commence
Tecno Phantom X2 mobile phone launch
Today
The European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) nations decided to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 per barrel as of December 5. However, the decision is unlikely to impact India, as its exposure to Russian crude oil is minimal, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said. Click here to read.
Private equity and venture capital firms are seeking an equalisation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for unlisted shares and public stock investments in the upcoming Budget. Read here.
Given that some state governments have been clamouring for a return to the old pension system, some mutual fund distributors say it’s time to give higher tax deduction limits for the National Pension Scheme. Section 80C tax deductions should be linked to inflation, other distributors say. The general feeling is that it is high time that the finance minister raises the quantum of deduction. Click here to read details.
Although no official launch date has been provided for Tecno Pova 4, key specifications and design of the smartphone have been teased. Read here to get a detailed picture of the phone’s specifications.
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has revealed that he “moonlighted” as a radio jockey at the All India Radio in his early 20s and hosted several programmes on the state broadcaster. “Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my early twenties at All India Radio, doing programmes like ‘Play it Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request',” he said. Details here.
