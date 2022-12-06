Market Buzz Dharmaj Crop Guard, Uniparts India IPO shares trade with double-digit premium in grey market Shares of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard and engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India IPO traded with a double-digit premium in the grey market ahead of their debut, scheduled to take place soon. The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums. Click here to read details.

Big Story G7 price cap on Russian oil won't impact India; green hydrogen policy soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri The European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) nations decided to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 per barrel as of December 5. However, the decision is unlikely to impact India, as its exposure to Russian crude oil is minimal, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said. Click here to read.

Budget 2023-24 Expectations PE/VCs seek LTCG parity on unlisted and listed shares Private equity and venture capital firms are seeking an equalisation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for unlisted shares and public stock investments in the upcoming Budget. Read here.

Your Money Higher tax deductions, more power to NPS: MF distributors’ wish list for Budget 2023 Given that some state governments have been clamouring for a return to the old pension system, some mutual fund distributors say it’s time to give higher tax deduction limits for the National Pension Scheme. Section 80C tax deductions should be linked to inflation, other distributors say. The general feeling is that it is high time that the finance minister raises the quantum of deduction. Click here to read details.

Tech Tattle Tecno Pova 4 set to launch in India soon Although no official launch date has been provided for Tecno Pova 4, key specifications and design of the smartphone have been teased. Read here to get a detailed picture of the phone’s specifications.