Your Money

Higher tax deductions, more power to NPS: MF distributors’ wish list for Budget 2023

Given that some state governments have been clamouring for a return to the old pension system, some mutual fund distributors say it’s time to give higher tax deduction limits for the National Pension Scheme. Section 80C tax deductions should be linked to inflation, other distributors say. The general feeling is that it is high time that the finance minister raises the quantum of deduction. Click here to read details.