Last Updated : December 06, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Dharmaj Crop Guard, Uniparts India IPO shares trade with double-digit premium in grey market
Shares of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard and engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India IPO traded with a double-digit premium in the grey market ahead of their debut, scheduled to take place soon. The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums. Click here to read details.