    Last Updated : December 06, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Dharmaj Crop Guard, Uniparts India IPO shares trade with double-digit premium in grey market

      Shares of Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard and engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India IPO traded with a double-digit premium in the grey market ahead of their debut, scheduled to take place soon. The healthy subscription of both IPOs, better financial performance and positive equity market conditions may be key reasons for the strong grey market premiums. Click here to read details.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar
      Border row: 2 Maharashtra ministers to visit Belagavi
      All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's winter session
      Chinese state memorial service for former president Jiang Zamin
      MLA poaching case: hearing in Telangana HC
      SC to hear plea on electoral bonds
      Infinix Hot 20 Play sale begins
      Dominica general elections
      Tomorrow
      Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
      Delhi municipal election result
      Parliament Winter Session to commence

      Tecno Phantom X2 mobile phone launch

    • Big Story

      G7 price cap on Russian oil won't impact India; green hydrogen policy soon, says Hardeep Singh Puri

      The European Union (EU) and Group of Seven (G7) nations decided to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude oil at $60 per barrel as of December 5. However, the decision is unlikely to impact India, as its exposure to Russian crude oil is minimal, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said. Click here to read.

    • Budget 2023-24 Expectations

      PE/VCs seek LTCG parity on unlisted and listed shares

      Private equity and venture capital firms are seeking an equalisation of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for unlisted shares and public stock investments in the upcoming Budget. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Higher tax deductions, more power to NPS: MF distributors’ wish list for Budget 2023

      Given that some state governments have been clamouring for a return to the old pension system, some mutual fund distributors say it’s time to give higher tax deduction limits for the National Pension Scheme. Section 80C tax deductions should be linked to inflation, other distributors say. The general feeling is that it is high time that the finance minister raises the quantum of deduction. Click here to read details.

    • Tech Tattle

      Tecno Pova 4 set to launch in India soon

      Although no official launch date has been provided for Tecno Pova 4, key specifications and design of the smartphone have been teased. Read here to get a detailed picture of the phone’s specifications.

    • Tail Piece

      CJI DY Chandrachud reveals he 'Moonlighted as a radio jockey'

      Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has revealed that he “moonlighted” as a radio jockey at the All India Radio in his early 20s and hosted several programmes on the state broadcaster. “Not many are aware of this, but I moonlighted as a radio jockey in my early twenties at All India Radio, doing programmes like ‘Play it Cool', 'Date with You', or 'Sunday Request',” he said. Details here.

    tags #Budget 2023 expectations #Dharmaj Crop Guard #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #Russian oil price cap #stock market #Tecno Pova 5G #Uniparts India IPO

