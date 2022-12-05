Market Buzz Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.15 lakh crore Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Phase II of Gujarat polls

Uttar Pradesh bypolls

All-party meet convened by Centre

Electoral bond sales begin Tomorrow:

High-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir

BJP meeting of all office bearers

Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas

CLAT 2023 admit card release date

First NSA talks of Central Asian nations

Big Story OPEC+ agrees to roll over existing oil output policy: Report The 23-nation group has only just implemented the hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction agreed at its last gathering in October, and the full impact of that cut is unclear amid severe gyrations in prices. More here

Coronavirus Check Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. More here

Tech Tattle MC Explains | Everything you need to know about AI bot ChatGPT ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language. More here

Auto 'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal' Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. More here