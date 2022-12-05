Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. More here
Today:
Phase II of Gujarat polls
Uttar Pradesh bypolls
All-party meet convened by Centre
Electoral bond sales begin Tomorrow:
High-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
BJP meeting of all office bearers
Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas
CLAT 2023 admit card release date
First NSA talks of Central Asian nations
Today:
The 23-nation group has only just implemented the hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction agreed at its last gathering in October, and the full impact of that cut is unclear amid severe gyrations in prices. More here
Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. More here
ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language. More here
Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. More here
Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show. More here
