Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.15 lakh crore

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Phase II of Gujarat polls
Uttar Pradesh bypolls
All-party meet convened by Centre
Electoral bond sales begin Tomorrow:
High-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
BJP meeting of all office bearers
Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas
CLAT 2023 admit card release date
First NSA talks of Central Asian nations

Big Story
OPEC+ agrees to roll over existing oil output policy: Report

Coronavirus Check
Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off

Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. More here

Tech Tattle
MC Explains | Everything you need to know about AI bot ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language. More here

Auto
'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal'

Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. More here

Tailpiece
Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022

Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show. More here