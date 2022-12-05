Take a look at these key events Today:
Phase II of Gujarat polls
Uttar Pradesh bypolls
All-party meet convened by Centre
Electoral bond sales beginTomorrow:
High-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
BJP meeting of all office bearers
Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas
CLAT 2023 admit card release date
First NSA talks of Central Asian nations
Big Story
OPEC+ agrees to roll over existing oil output policy: Report
The 23-nation group has only just implemented the hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction agreed at its last gathering in October, and the full impact of that cut is unclear amid severe gyrations in prices. More here
Coronavirus Check
Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off
Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. More here
Tech Tattle
MC Explains | Everything you need to know about AI bot ChatGPT
ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language. More here
Auto
'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal'
Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. More here
Tailpiece
Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022
Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show. More here