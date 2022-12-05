English
    Last Updated : December 05, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Mcap of eight of top-10 most valued firms climbs Rs 1.15 lakh crore

      Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,15,837 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer. More here

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Phase II of Gujarat polls
      Uttar Pradesh bypolls
      All-party meet convened by Centre
      Electoral bond sales begin
      Tomorrow:
      High-level meeting on Jammu and Kashmir
      BJP meeting of all office bearers
      Dr Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Divas
      CLAT 2023 admit card release date

      First NSA talks of Central Asian nations

    • Big Story

      OPEC+ agrees to roll over existing oil output policy: Report

      The 23-nation group has only just implemented the hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction agreed at its last gathering in October, and the full impact of that cut is unclear amid severe gyrations in prices. More here

    • Coronavirus Check

      Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off

      Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region and where the protests first erupted, will reopen malls, markets, restaurants and other venues from Monday, authorities said, ending strict lockdowns after months. More here

    • Tech Tattle

      MC Explains | Everything you need to know about AI bot ChatGPT

      ChatGPT is a conversational dialogue model, trained by AI and machine learning to understand and respond to natural human language. More here

    • Auto

      'Maruti Suzuki may fall short of 20-lakh-units production target this fiscal'

      Maruti Suzuki India’s challenge to produce 20 lakh units this fiscal may fall slightly short, according to company Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava. More here

    • Tailpiece

      Year-ender: The GIFs people used the most in 2022

      Zendaya and the HBO series Euphoria individually have huge fan bases. What viewers have loved even more is her portrayal of Rue in the TV series delving into teen struggles with drugs, love and social media. She won her second Emmy this year for her lead role in the show. More here

