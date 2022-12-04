 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan

Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Navy Day
Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections
OPEC+ meeting
Tomorrow:
3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on December 5, 2022
Brazil's route to World Cup 2022 final
3rd T20 World Cup cricket tournament for Blind to be held in India
Bengal govt extends social outreach programme Duare Sarkar till Dec 31