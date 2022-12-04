Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan. More here.
Today:
Navy Day
Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections
OPEC+ meeting
Tomorrow:
3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on December 5, 2022
Brazil's route to World Cup 2022 final
3rd T20 World Cup cricket tournament for Blind to be held in India
Bengal govt extends social outreach programme Duare Sarkar till Dec 31
Today:
Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5. More here.
Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5. More here.
China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. More here.
China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. More here.
With the group stage of the World Cup behind us, and half the teams progressing to the knockout stages of the first-ever winter Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a distinct theme has marked proceedings up until now. While the tournament’s official motto is “Now Is All”, the unspoken theme that has emerged in the first two weeks is silence. More here.
With the group stage of the World Cup behind us, and half the teams progressing to the knockout stages of the first-ever winter Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a distinct theme has marked proceedings up until now. While the tournament’s official motto is “Now Is All”, the unspoken theme that has emerged in the first two weeks is silence. More here.
Temasek Holdings-backed Mohalla Tech, the parent of social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, has ceased operations of its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off nearly 5 percent of its employees, as the company re-evaluates business strategy. More here.
Temasek Holdings-backed Mohalla Tech, the parent of social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, has ceased operations of its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off nearly 5 percent of its employees, as the company re-evaluates business strategy. More here.
At the launch of their fourth electric vehicle (EV) the EQB, Martin Schwenk, the outgoing MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India forecast that most sales in due course would happen digitally, that middle-class Indians will drive a luxury car in the future and that 2022 sales for the company will likely be above 15,000 units ― a little better than in 2018. More here.
At the launch of their fourth electric vehicle (EV) the EQB, Martin Schwenk, the outgoing MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India forecast that most sales in due course would happen digitally, that middle-class Indians will drive a luxury car in the future and that 2022 sales for the company will likely be above 15,000 units ― a little better than in 2018. More here.