Market Buzz Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Navy Day

Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections

OPEC+ meeting

Tomorrow:

3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on December 5, 2022

Brazil's route to World Cup 2022 final

3rd T20 World Cup cricket tournament for Blind to be held in India

Bengal govt extends social outreach programme Duare Sarkar till Dec 31

Big Story Gujarat elections 2022 | Election Commission appeals for higher voter turnout in second phase Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5. More here.

Coronavirus How many people might die, and why, if China loosens COVID restrictions China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. More here.

Sports FIFA World Cup 2022: Silence as protest and official response in Qatar With the group stage of the World Cup behind us, and half the teams progressing to the knockout stages of the first-ever winter Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a distinct theme has marked proceedings up until now. While the tournament’s official motto is “Now Is All”, the unspoken theme that has emerged in the first two weeks is silence. More here.

Tech Tattle ShareChat and Moj parent Mohalla Tech lays off 115 employees, shuts down fantasy gaming vertical Jeet11 Temasek Holdings-backed Mohalla Tech, the parent of social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, has ceased operations of its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off nearly 5 percent of its employees, as the company re-evaluates business strategy. More here.