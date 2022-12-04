English
    Last Updated : December 04, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan

      Policymakers at central banks, which have resorted to aggressive rate hikes in view of the soaring inflation, should keep in mind that the global economy could return to a low inflation regime, suggests former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Navy Day
      Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections
      OPEC+ meeting
      Tomorrow:
      3rd Edition of Global Kids Achievers Awards to be held virtually on December 5, 2022
      Brazil's route to World Cup 2022 final
      3rd T20 World Cup cricket tournament for Blind to be held in India

      Bengal govt extends social outreach programme Duare Sarkar till Dec 31

    • Big Story

      Gujarat elections 2022 | Election Commission appeals for higher voter turnout in second phase

      Against the backdrop of the low voting percentage in phase one of the Gujarat assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers to vote in the second phase of polls on December 5. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      How many people might die, and why, if China loosens COVID restrictions

      China has started taking steps to ease its zero-COVID policy, fuelling a mix of relief and worry as the public waits to see the health consequences, and impact on the medical system, of a full-blown exit. More here.

    • Sports

      FIFA World Cup 2022: Silence as protest and official response in Qatar

      With the group stage of the World Cup behind us, and half the teams progressing to the knockout stages of the first-ever winter Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, a distinct theme has marked proceedings up until now. While the tournament’s official motto is “Now Is All”, the unspoken theme that has emerged in the first two weeks is silence. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      ShareChat and Moj parent Mohalla Tech lays off 115 employees, shuts down fantasy gaming vertical Jeet11

      Temasek Holdings-backed Mohalla Tech, the parent of social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj, has ceased operations of its fantasy sports platform Jeet11, laying off nearly 5 percent of its employees, as the company re-evaluates business strategy. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      We never invented You Only Live Once; it’s something customers are understanding themselves, says Mercedes Benz India's Martin Schwenk

      At the launch of their fourth electric vehicle (EV) the EQB, Martin Schwenk, the outgoing MD and CEO at Mercedes Benz India forecast that most sales in due course would happen digitally, that middle-class Indians will drive a luxury car in the future and that 2022 sales for the company will likely be above 15,000 units ― a little better than in 2018. More here.

