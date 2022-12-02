Sensex and Nifty have hit record highs. Something similar happened in October 2021, after which the markets began to move sideways and after six months corrected sharply. Will this high be different? Will it peak again or break into a new bull rally? Read more here.
3-day Chandigarh Carnival begins
Mercedes GLB SUV launch in India
2023 BMW S1000RR bike to debut in India
iQoo 11, Neo 7 SE launch
Huawei Nova 10 SE to launch in China
FIFA WC matches: Costa Rica vs Germany; Japan vs Spain; South Korea vs Portugal; Ghana vs Uruguay Tomorrow
Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Coordinating ministers to visit Belgaum to hold talks
FIFA WC matches: Serbia vs Switzerland; Cameroon vs Brazil
The Central government on December 1 said that it has further cut windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel exports. The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to Rs 4,900 per tonne from the existing Rs 10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification. click here for details.
After Sebi’s diktat, multi-cap funds' number of equity stocks in their portfolio went up especially in their smallcap holdings. Due to larger asset base and tight liquidity conditions in the smallcap universe, many multi-cap funds have not invested more than 1 percent in each such stock. On an average, multi-cap fund hold 26 small-cap stocks. Data as of October 2022. Click here to read.
Elon Musk's massive bet on Brain-Machine fusion appears to be on the right track. At an update event held recently, Neuralink showed a demo of a monkey with a chip implant that was able to control a cursor using his brain. Musk said that the company's eventual goal is to make a generalised I/O interface for the brain, that could theoretically help the disabled to have a second chance at life. Key takeaways of "Show And Tell" Event here.
Infinix has officially launched two new Hot series smartphones in India. The Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play are the latest devices in the company’s line-up, while the former is Infinix’s first 5G Hot series smartphone in India. Check price, specs, availability. Details here.
A retired school headmaster in Madurai, Tamil Nadu holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest ear hair. As far as world records go, this one would fall in a fairly obscure category – and perhaps that is why it has remained unbeaten for 15 years. Click here to read details.
