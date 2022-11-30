Market Buzz Experts line up 10 stocks that may take part in Nifty's journey towards 19,000 The Nifty50 reclaimed its record high of 18,604 at last after more than 13 months, continuing an uptrend for the fifth straight session on November 28 and maintained higher highs for the fourth session in a row. Experts said the momentum is in favour of bulls but having consistent run-up for the last few days, there could be some bouts of volatility and consolidation can be seen in coming sessions, before taking gradual march towards 18,700-19,000, with immediate support at 18,500 and crucial support at 18,300-18,000 levels. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Big Story Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing Rs 20,585 million ($250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, as per a media release issued on November 29. Read here for more.

IPO Watch Uniparts India IPO opens today | 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India will be the last initial public offering (IPO) to open for subscription in November. The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022. The anchor book opened for a day on November 29. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO is an offer-for-sale (OFS). The share sale is expected to fetch Rs 835.6 crore to the selling promoters and investors at the upper end of the price band. On offer will be 1.44 crore shares. More details here.

Your Money 7 easy steps to start planning for your child’s higher education You can give the best possible education to your child without thinking or worrying about the finances and inflation increasing the cost of education if you start with a proper plan. Read this piece to know how to plan for your child's education, where to invest and how soon should you start planning for it.

Technology WhatsApp's new feature allows users to send messages to themselves WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that allows users on Android and iOS to send messages to their accounts to easily access information. “Message Yourself” feature allows users to send notes, messages, reminders, documents, web links, and more to their accounts. The chat will only be visible and accessible to the user. More details here.