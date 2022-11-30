English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : November 30, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Experts line up 10 stocks that may take part in Nifty's journey towards 19,000

      The Nifty50 reclaimed its record high of 18,604 at last after more than 13 months, continuing an uptrend for the fifth straight session on November 28 and maintained higher highs for the fourth session in a row. Experts said the momentum is in favour of bulls but having consistent run-up for the last few days, there could be some bouts of volatility and consolidation can be seen in coming sessions, before taking gradual march towards 18,700-19,000, with immediate support at 18,500 and crucial support at 18,300-18,000 levels. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Uniparts India’s Rs 836 crore IPO to open
      Mine laundering case: Order on ex-Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
      Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC to hear Shivling carbon dating plea
      Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna
      Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato to debut
      FIFA WC matches: Wales vs England; Iran vs United States; Australia vs Denmark; Tunisia vs France
      Tomorrow
      Gujarat Assembly election: First phase voting
      India assume G20 Presidency
      Mumbai's municipal corporaton BMC to start special measles vaccination drive
      Multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in WB: ED to question daughter of TMC's Anubrata Mondal
      Sanjay Raut summoned by Belgaum court for 2018 ‘provocative speech’
      Facebook to remove religious views, political views, 'interested in,' and address fields from user profile
      Rashtrapati Bhavan to open for public viewing
      Hero motorcycles, scooters to get expensive
      Xiaomi 13 series launch
      Infinix Hot 20 5G series launch in India

      FIFA WC matches: Poland vs Argentina; Saudi Arabia vs Mexico; Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco

    • Big Story

      Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara

      Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing Rs 20,585 million ($250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, as per a media release issued on November 29. Read here for more.

    • IPO Watch

      Uniparts India IPO opens today | 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

      Engineered systems manufacturer Uniparts India will be the last initial public offering (IPO) to open for subscription in November. The public issue will open on November 30 and the bidding will continue till December 2, 2022. The anchor book opened for a day on November 29. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 548-577 per share. The IPO is an offer-for-sale (OFS). The share sale is expected to fetch Rs 835.6 crore to the selling promoters and investors at the upper end of the price band. On offer will be 1.44 crore shares. More details here.

    • Your Money

      7 easy steps to start planning for your child’s higher education

      You can give the best possible education to your child without thinking or worrying about the finances and inflation increasing the cost of education if you start with a proper plan. Read this piece to know how to plan for your child's education, where to invest and how soon should you start planning for it.

    • Technology

      WhatsApp's new feature allows users to send messages to themselves

      WhatsApp has rolled out a feature that allows users on Android and iOS to send messages to their accounts to easily access information. “Message Yourself” feature allows users to send notes, messages, reminders, documents, web links, and more to their accounts. The chat will only be visible and accessible to the user. More details here.

    • Tail Piece

      Meet the farmer who became a Microsoft engineer

      From studying under lanterns in a remote village to working at Microsoft, Santosh Mishra has come a long way – and he’s raring to do more. Click here to know details.

    tags #Air India-Vistara merger #child’s higher education #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #stock market #Uniparts India IPO #WhatsApp new features

    Must Listen

    Market Minutes | How different is the market this time compared to the previous peak?

    Market Minutes | How different is the market this time compared to the previous peak?