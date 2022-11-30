Market Buzz

Experts line up 10 stocks that may take part in Nifty's journey towards 19,000

The Nifty50 reclaimed its record high of 18,604 at last after more than 13 months, continuing an uptrend for the fifth straight session on November 28 and maintained higher highs for the fourth session in a row. Experts said the momentum is in favour of bulls but having consistent run-up for the last few days, there could be some bouts of volatility and consolidation can be seen in coming sessions, before taking gradual march towards 18,700-19,000, with immediate support at 18,500 and crucial support at 18,300-18,000 levels. Read here.