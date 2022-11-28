According to experts, after remaining net sellers in August and September, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are unlikely to be major sellers going forward. More here
Today:
Third round of India-EU FTA talks
Restricted holiday in Haryana Tomorrow:
Mega water cut in Mumbai
Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter blue
Today:
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be launched this week, the ninth public issue to open for subscription in November. More here
During the study, the researchers found that while the tailor-made pocket was present in all deadly coronaviruses, including MERS and Omicron, the feature was missing in variants that cause mild infection with cold-like symptoms. More here
Windows Beta update 2.2247.2.0 is now rolling out to select users on Windows. WABetaInfo spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store. More here
The Karnataka government on November 25 directed the regional transport authorities to charge a five percent convenience fee and GST from the ride-hailing companies on each autorickshaw ride by the passengers. More here
Whether you are looking for incredible beaches, stunning mountain views, historical architecture, or simply hoping to incorporate the element of travel and adventure into your celebration…this list has them all. More here
