Nov 28, 2022 / 06:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
FPIs flock to Indian market; buy shares worth Rs 31,630 crore in November

According to experts, after remaining net sellers in August and September, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are unlikely to be major sellers going forward. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Third round of India-EU FTA talks
Restricted holiday in Haryana Tomorrow:
Mega water cut in Mumbai
Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter blue

Big Story
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens today; 10 things to know

Coronavirus Check
Scientists find tailor-made pocket feature shared by coronaviruses causing severe disease

During the study, the researchers found that while the tailor-made pocket was present in all deadly coronaviruses, including MERS and Omicron, the feature was missing in variants that cause mild infection with cold-like symptoms. More here

Tech Tattle
Windows beta for WhatsApp updated with the ability to share contact cards

Windows Beta update 2.2247.2.0 is now rolling out to select users on Windows. WABetaInfo spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store. More here

Auto
Ola, Uber drivers fret over 5% convenience fee on each autorickshaw ride

The Karnataka government on November 25 directed the regional transport authorities to charge a five percent convenience fee and GST from the ride-hailing companies on each autorickshaw ride by the passengers. More here

Tailpiece
Top 5 places for destination wedding abroad, according to wedding planners

Whether you are looking for incredible beaches, stunning mountain views, historical architecture, or simply hoping to incorporate the element of travel and adventure into your celebration…this list has them all. More here