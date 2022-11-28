Market Buzz FPIs flock to Indian market; buy shares worth Rs 31,630 crore in November According to experts, after remaining net sellers in August and September, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are unlikely to be major sellers going forward. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Third round of India-EU FTA talks

Restricted holiday in Haryana Tomorrow:

Mega water cut in Mumbai

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter blue

Big Story Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens today; 10 things to know Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be launched this week, the ninth public issue to open for subscription in November.

Coronavirus Check Scientists find tailor-made pocket feature shared by coronaviruses causing severe disease During the study, the researchers found that while the tailor-made pocket was present in all deadly coronaviruses, including MERS and Omicron, the feature was missing in variants that cause mild infection with cold-like symptoms.

Tech Tattle Windows beta for WhatsApp updated with the ability to share contact cards Windows Beta update 2.2247.2.0 is now rolling out to select users on Windows. WABetaInfo spotted the update being pushed out to beta users on the Microsoft Store.

Auto Ola, Uber drivers fret over 5% convenience fee on each autorickshaw ride The Karnataka government on November 25 directed the regional transport authorities to charge a five percent convenience fee and GST from the ride-hailing companies on each autorickshaw ride by the passengers.