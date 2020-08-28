172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-52-5764971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 06:55 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting news to help jump-start the day.

  • Markets Buzz

    FPI inflows boost bullish sentiment

    It looks like the excess liquidity in global markets is finding its way into emerging markets like India. As per a report by ICICI Securities, FPI equity inflows in August 2020 so far stand at nearly $6 billion, which is close to the highest monthly number in history. Read the details here.

  • Big Story

    ‘Act of God’ situation

    At the GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave states two options to bridge the funding gap created due to economic losses caused by COVID-19. The FM said the economy is facing an extraordinary 'Act of God' situation. Find out here why many states are not impressed with the Centre’s stance.

  • Your Money

    ‘Cover’ your car to keep it rain-proof

    There are ways to ensure that your car is taken care of in all aspects during the monsoon. One of them is to make sure that the vehicle is insured in order to deflect any monetary losses. Find out here some ways to keep your car in safe and in good shape.

  • Global Watch

    Killing corona with ozone

    Researchers in Japan said low concentrations of ozone can neutralise particles of the coronavirus. This is being seen as a potential way for hospitals to disinfect examination rooms and waiting areas. Read this report to find out why this is a breakthrough in the battle against the pandemic.

  • Tech Tattle

    ‘Smart’ mask to breathe well

    LG has unveiled a new portable air purifier that can be worn as a face mask. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is the first of its kind smart face mask that is touted to help address the shortage of disposable masks which resulted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read here.

  • Startup Tales

    Japanese investment wooed

    A Japan-India Startup Initiative is in place to promote start-ups in Karnataka. A hub has been established in Bengaluru by Japan External Trade Organisation to identify select Indian start-ups for the Japanese market. This report will help you find out how the new initiative will change the startup ecosystem.

  • Tailpiece

    Baby joy amid gloom

    Despite the pandemic and gloom, this year, some of the most loved power couples and celebrities across the world have announced their plans to grow their families or becoming parents. Here is a comprehensive list.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol essential 7

