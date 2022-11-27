 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nov 27, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
In a week of record highs, 48 smallcap stocks gain 10-36%

In November, so far, foreign institutional investors have purchased equities worth Rs 11,358.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,588.43 crore. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: CAT 2022 exam
Agniveer rally in Vellore Tomorrow: Third round of India-EU FTA talks
Restricted holiday in Haryana

Big Story
Public issues worth over Rs 1,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

Coronavirus Check
Outdated Covid travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience

While majority of states and union territories have relaxed Covid restrictions, a few still want unvaccinated travellers to mandatorily have either an RT-PCR test report within 48 to 96 hours before starting their journey or undergo a test on arrival at their respective airports. More here

Tech Tattle
WhatsApp is working on the ability to share voice notes as status updates

The new feature has reportedly already been spotted on the iOS beta versions and will allow users to post voice notes up to 30 seconds in length as status updates. More here

Auto
What does the future of hybrid mobility look like in India?

Given that customers are far more likely to switch to EVs from hybrids than pure ICE models, it makes sense to lower the GST slab for hybrids to a point that puts them on par with EV prices. More here

Tailpiece
'World's oldest meal' discovered by scientists. Here's why it matters

Scientists have found traces of the "world's oldest meal" in a species dating back 575 million years, a discovery they said sheds light on how our earliest animal ancestors functioned. More here