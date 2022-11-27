Market Buzz In a week of record highs, 48 smallcap stocks gain 10-36% In November, so far, foreign institutional investors have purchased equities worth Rs 11,358.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,588.43 crore. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: CAT 2022 exam

Agniveer rally in Vellore Tomorrow: Third round of India-EU FTA talks

Restricted holiday in Haryana

Big Story Public issues worth over Rs 1,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week November is the most active month for IPOs since May, in which eight companies including Life Insurance Corporation of India and logistics firm Delhivery raised more than Rs 30,000 crore. More here

Coronavirus Check Outdated Covid travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience While majority of states and union territories have relaxed Covid restrictions, a few still want unvaccinated travellers to mandatorily have either an RT-PCR test report within 48 to 96 hours before starting their journey or undergo a test on arrival at their respective airports. More here

Tech Tattle WhatsApp is working on the ability to share voice notes as status updates The new feature has reportedly already been spotted on the iOS beta versions and will allow users to post voice notes up to 30 seconds in length as status updates. More here

Auto What does the future of hybrid mobility look like in India? Given that customers are far more likely to switch to EVs from hybrids than pure ICE models, it makes sense to lower the GST slab for hybrids to a point that puts them on par with EV prices. More here