Market Buzz Which stocks will drive the Nifty 50 from here? Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors will see the biggest earnings growth among Nifty constituents in FY24. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today: Constitution Day celebration across J&K

ISRO to launch 9 satellites

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins Tomorrow: CAT 2022 exam

Agniveer rally in Vellore

Big Story Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation to states With the latest release of the GST compenstion, the total amount given to states and Union Territories so far this financial year is Rs 1.16 lakh crore. More here

Coronavirus Check Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 booster dose gets DCGI nod The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19. More here

Tech Tattle Elon Musk says Twitter to launch gold, grey checks alongside blue verified mark "Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Elon Musk said in a tweet. More here

Auto Pravaig launches electric SUV Defy at Rs 39.5 lakh; deliveries to begin next year The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year. More here