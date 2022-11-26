Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors will see the biggest earnings growth among Nifty constituents in FY24. More here
Today:
Constitution Day celebration across J&K
ISRO to launch 9 satellites
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins Tomorrow: CAT 2022 exam
Agniveer rally in Vellore
Today:
Constitution Day celebration across J&K
With the latest release of the GST compenstion, the total amount given to states and Union Territories so far this financial year is Rs 1.16 lakh crore. More here
With the latest release of the GST compenstion, the total amount given to states and Union Territories so far this financial year is Rs 1.16 lakh crore. More here
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19. More here
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19. More here
"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Elon Musk said in a tweet. More here
"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Elon Musk said in a tweet. More here
The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year. More here
The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year. More here
Amitabh Bachchan's petition said his name, image, and voice were being used by app developers to illegally conduct lotteries by associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). More here
Amitabh Bachchan's petition said his name, image, and voice were being used by app developers to illegally conduct lotteries by associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). More here