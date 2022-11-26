 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Nov 26, 2022 / 05:56 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Which stocks will drive the Nifty 50 from here?

Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors will see the biggest earnings growth among Nifty constituents in FY24. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Constitution Day celebration across J&K
ISRO to launch 9 satellites
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins Tomorrow: CAT 2022 exam
Agniveer rally in Vellore

Big Story
Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation to states

Coronavirus Check
Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 booster dose gets DCGI nod

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on November 25 approved Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s intranasal 'Five Arms' booster dose for restricted use in COVID-19. More here

Tech Tattle
Elon Musk says Twitter to launch gold, grey checks alongside blue verified mark

"Gold check for companies, grey check for governments, blue for individuals (celebrities or not). Painful, but necessary," Elon Musk said in a tweet. More here

Auto
Pravaig launches electric SUV Defy at Rs 39.5 lakh; deliveries to begin next year

The Bengaluru-based company has commenced the bookings of the model and deliveries are expected to begin from the third quarter of next year. More here

Tailpiece
Delhi High Court sides with Amitabh Bachchan to protect name, image and voice

Amitabh Bachchan's petition said his name, image, and voice were being used by app developers to illegally conduct lotteries by associating with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). More here