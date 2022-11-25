Market Buzz Sensex @ all-time high: Index may appear relatively cheap, but for how long? As of November 24, when the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high level, it traded at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) PE of 23.11, which is the lowest in the last 30 instances when the index has made all-time highs. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Ex-Congress man Marri Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP

Adani Enterprises' board to consider raising funds

Guidelines to counter fake online reviews kick in Tomorrow:

Constitution Day celebration across J&K

ISRO to launch 9 satellites

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins

Big Story Bisleri's Ramesh Chauhan confirms stake sale talks with Tatas, others Chairman of Bisleri International, Ramesh J Chauhan, is planning to divest some of his stake in the company and currently is in discussions with the Tata Group and others for the sale. "We are in discussions with Tatas, other players are there in the fray, but cannot share. We would like to hold on to some stake," Chauhan said. More here

Coronavirus Check Why COVID-19 infection in some causes fatal inflammation, study finds Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil have found that severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in an important immune system signalling pathway. They detected "dysregulation" of the immune system mediated by ATP, one of the main sources of energy for cellular processes. More here

Tech Tattle Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: Check price, specifications The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. More here

Your Money Stuck while filing tax returns? Get live help from taxman through co-browsing The income-tax department has launched a new helpdesk facility that can help you, in real-time, file your taxes. Although the facility was launched on November 14, it has still not gone live. More here