Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Sensex @ all-time high: Index may appear relatively cheap, but for how long?

As of November 24, when the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high level, it traded at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) PE of 23.11, which is the lowest in the last 30 instances when the index has made all-time highs. More here

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Ex-Congress man Marri Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP
Adani Enterprises' board to consider raising funds
Guidelines to counter fake online reviews kick in Tomorrow:
Constitution Day celebration across J&K
ISRO to launch 9 satellites
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins

Big Story
Bisleri's Ramesh Chauhan confirms stake sale talks with Tatas, others

Coronavirus Check
Why COVID-19 infection in some causes fatal inflammation, study finds

Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil have found that severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in an important immune system signalling pathway. They detected "dysregulation" of the immune system mediated by ATP, one of the main sources of energy for cellular processes. More here

Tech Tattle
Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: Check price, specifications

The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. More here

Your Money
Stuck while filing tax returns? Get live help from taxman through co-browsing

The income-tax department has launched a new helpdesk facility that can help you, in real-time, file your taxes. Although the facility was launched on November 14, it has still not gone live. More here

Tailpiece
Air India’s new grooming rules: Colour grey hair, wear foundation and more

Air India has released a new list of grooming rules for its crew members. The list includes grooming guidelines for both male and female staff as the Tata-owned airline attempts to end its ‘Chalta Hai’ work culture. More here