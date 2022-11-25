As of November 24, when the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high level, it traded at a trailing twelve-month (TTM) PE of 23.11, which is the lowest in the last 30 instances when the index has made all-time highs. More here
Today:
Ex-Congress man Marri Shashidhar Reddy to join BJP
Adani Enterprises' board to consider raising funds
Guidelines to counter fake online reviews kick in Tomorrow:
Constitution Day celebration across J&K
ISRO to launch 9 satellites
Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale begins
Today:
Chairman of Bisleri International, Ramesh J Chauhan, is planning to divest some of his stake in the company and currently is in discussions with the Tata Group and others for the sale. "We are in discussions with Tatas, other players are there in the fray, but cannot share. We would like to hold on to some stake," Chauhan said. More here
Researchers at the University of Sao Paulo (USP) in Brazil have found that severe COVID-19 is associated with an imbalance in an important immune system signalling pathway. They detected "dysregulation" of the immune system mediated by ATP, one of the main sources of energy for cellular processes. More here
The Oppo Reno 9 price in China is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 28,600) for the base 8GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Reno 9 comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,850) and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 34,300), respectively. More here
The income-tax department has launched a new helpdesk facility that can help you, in real-time, file your taxes. Although the facility was launched on November 14, it has still not gone live. More here
Air India has released a new list of grooming rules for its crew members. The list includes grooming guidelines for both male and female staff as the Tata-owned airline attempts to end its ‘Chalta Hai’ work culture. More here
