Market Buzz IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Nilesh Shah of Envision The froth in new-age companies has been wiped out and the valuations are looking attractive, Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah said in an interview. On whether IT valuations are looking a bit compelling, he said IT space will make a strong comeback in the next three quarters and the company valuations are perfect for growth investing. Read more here.

Big Story India to push the narrative of developing countries and showcase its growth at G20: Amitabh Kant As India gears up to host world leaders at the next G20 Summit, its agenda will be focused on pushing for inclusive growth, to pitch India as an investment destination and to showcase India’s achievements. “For years, India had been responding to agendas set by the developed world. PM wants G20 to be action oriented, reform oriented, inclusive, to be the voice of the developing world,” Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to the G20, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation. Read here.

Shares' D-street Debut Keystone Realtors unlikely to see good premium on listing Keystone Realtors, a prominent real estate developer under the Rustomjee brand, is unlikely to see a great listing on the back of a muted response to its maiden public issue, underperformance of realty space amid rising interest rates in current financial year, and a bit of expensive valuations, despite a strong brand name and impressive financial track record, experts said. Read here.

Your Money How to do an annual review of your mutual fund portfolio in five easy steps Investments in mutual funds need time-bound monitoring to ensure that they help you achieve your financial goals. Here is what you should know about how to review your portfolio of mutual fund schemes.

Automobile Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km Tata Motors on November 23 unveiled the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI approved) and a slew of premium and technological amenities in keeping with its "New Forever" concept. Know about technologically advanced features that it offers.