Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Nilesh Shah of Envision

The froth in new-age companies has been wiped out and the valuations are looking attractive, Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah said in an interview. On whether IT valuations are looking a bit compelling, he said IT space will make a strong comeback in the next three quarters and the company valuations are perfect for growth investing. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today
Mehrauli murder accused Aftab likely to undergo narco analysis
Shaheedi Diwas: Martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur
SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter
India, Gulf Cooperation Council to launch free trade pact negotiations
Oppo Reno 9 series launch
Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch
Oppo Reno9 series launch in China
FIFA WC matches: Switzerland vs Cameroon; Uruguay vs South Korea; Portugal vs Ghana; Brazil vs Serbia Tomorrow
Nirmala Sitharaman to meet State FMs for pre-Budget consultation
New guideline to counter fake online reviews of products, services to be effective
IEX board to consider share buyback proposal
Decision by Karnataka Govt on app-based autorickshaw services
SC to hear on NIA's appeal against Anand Teltumbde bail
ABVP's 68th National Convention in Jaipur
IOA election: Nomination filing to begin
Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid car Indian debut
FIFA WC matches: Wales vs Iran; Qatar vs Senegal; Netherlands vs Ecuador; England vs USA

Big Story
India to push the narrative of developing countries and showcase its growth at G20: Amitabh Kant

Shares' D-street Debut
Keystone Realtors unlikely to see good premium on listing

Keystone Realtors, a prominent real estate developer under the Rustomjee brand, is unlikely to see a great listing on the back of a muted response to its maiden public issue, underperformance of realty space amid rising interest rates in current financial year, and a bit of expensive valuations, despite a strong brand name and impressive financial track record, experts said. Read here.

Your Money
How to do an annual review of your mutual fund portfolio in five easy steps

Investments in mutual funds need time-bound monitoring to ensure that they help you achieve your financial goals. Here is what you should know about how to review your portfolio of mutual fund schemes.

Automobile
Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

Tata Motors on November 23 unveiled the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI approved) and a slew of premium and technological amenities in keeping with its "New Forever" concept. Know about technologically advanced features that it offers.

Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar stadium after match

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared an inspiring video of Japanese football fans cleaning Qatar stadium after the opening match between the host country and Ecuador. While this isn't the first time that fans from Japan have demonstrated their determination to not leave "rubbish behind them", especially at a stadium, the Mahindra Group chairperson said he was glad the cameras still spotted them even though they weren't doing it for the fame. Watch here.