English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: OMCs Vs Oil Producers: Which Stocks To Bet On?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : November 24, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      IT valuations are perfect for growth investing, says Nilesh Shah of Envision

      The froth in new-age companies has been wiped out and the valuations are looking attractive, Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah said in an interview. On whether IT valuations are looking a bit compelling, he said IT space will make a strong comeback in the next three quarters and the company valuations are perfect for growth investing. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Mehrauli murder accused Aftab likely to undergo narco analysis
      Shaheedi Diwas: Martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur
      SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter
      India, Gulf Cooperation Council to launch free trade pact negotiations
      Oppo Reno 9 series launch
      Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch
      Oppo Reno9 series launch in China
      FIFA WC matches: Switzerland vs Cameroon; Uruguay vs South Korea; Portugal vs Ghana; Brazil vs Serbia
      Tomorrow
      Nirmala Sitharaman to meet State FMs for pre-Budget consultation
      New guideline to counter fake online reviews of products, services to be effective
      IEX board to consider share buyback proposal
      Decision by Karnataka Govt on app-based autorickshaw services
      SC to hear on NIA's appeal against Anand Teltumbde bail
      ABVP's 68th National Convention in Jaipur
      IOA election: Nomination filing to begin
      Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid car Indian debut

      FIFA WC matches: Wales vs Iran; Qatar vs Senegal; Netherlands vs Ecuador; England vs USA

    • Big Story

      India to push the narrative of developing countries and showcase its growth at G20: Amitabh Kant

      As India gears up to host world leaders at the next G20 Summit, its agenda will be focused on pushing for inclusive growth, to pitch India as an investment destination and to showcase India’s achievements. “For years, India had been responding to agendas set by the developed world. PM wants G20 to be action oriented, reform oriented, inclusive, to be the voice of the developing world,” Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to the G20, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive conversation. Read here.

    • Shares' D-street Debut

      Keystone Realtors unlikely to see good premium on listing

      Keystone Realtors, a prominent real estate developer under the Rustomjee brand, is unlikely to see a great listing on the back of a muted response to its maiden public issue, underperformance of realty space amid rising interest rates in current financial year, and a bit of expensive valuations, despite a strong brand name and impressive financial track record, experts said. Read here.

    • Your Money

      How to do an annual review of your mutual fund portfolio in five easy steps

      Investments in mutual funds need time-bound monitoring to ensure that they help you achieve your financial goals. Here is what you should know about how to review your portfolio of mutual fund schemes.

    • Automobile

      Tata Motors launches Tigor.ev with range of 315 km

      Tata Motors on November 23 unveiled the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI approved) and a slew of premium and technological amenities in keeping with its "New Forever" concept. Know about technologically advanced features that it offers.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar stadium after match

      Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared an inspiring video of Japanese football fans cleaning Qatar stadium after the opening match between the host country and Ecuador. While this isn't the first time that fans from Japan have demonstrated their determination to not leave "rubbish behind them", especially at a stadium, the Mahindra Group chairperson said he was glad the cameras still spotted them even though they weren't doing it for the fame. Watch here.

    tags #Amitabh Kant #Essential 7 #India's G20 presidency #IT valuations #Keystone Realtors #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #mutual fund portfolio review #Nilesh Shah of Envision Capital #Tata Tigor EV #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    MC Podcast | Why are investors ignoring LIC and what can change sentiment?

    MC Podcast | Why are investors ignoring LIC and what can change sentiment?