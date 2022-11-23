Market Buzz Bumper debut for Kaynes Technology India; shares close up over 17% Shares of electronics manufacturing company Kaynes Technology India closed more than 17 percent up on debut trade day, November 22, thanks to profit-booking in the later part of the session. The stock, after opening with gains of 32.5 percent at Rs 778 on the National Stock Exchange, hit the day’s high of Rs 786, and immediately also the day's low of Rs 675.10, followed by consolidation within the Rs 680-725 range in the rest of the session. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

CV Ananda Bose to take oath as WB Governor

Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cambodia

Three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue to begin in New Delhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh

Honor 80 series smartphones launch

FIFA WC Matches: Morocco vs Croatia; Germany vs Japan; Spain vs Costa Rica; Belgium vs Canada Tomorrow

Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch

Oppo Reno9 series launch in China

FIFA WC Matches: Switzerland vs Cameroon; Uruguay vs South Korea; Portugal vs Ghana; Brazil vs Serbia

Big Story Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and shared three mantras for success. Read here.

Your Money Looking to buy your first house? Take a calculated view sans family or peer pressure The current generation, aided by the easy availability of home loans, tends to buy a house quite early in their working lives. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, this way you get to quickly tick the box related to one major life goal. But the issue is when people are, knowingly or unknowingly, arm-twisted into going with a house purchase. Read here.

Startup Tales Yulu Bikes to spend funding on R&D, to expand fleet, product lineup Electric mobility startup Yulu Bikes plans to spend the money it has raised from private investors on research and development, to expand its fleet and add to its product lineup, chief financial officer Anuj Tewari said. Tewari said Yulu has 10,000 bikes on the streets in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. By the middle of next year, Yulu plans to deploy 100,000 bikes. Read more here.

Technology New report claims Apple isn't as privacy-focused as you think Apple's device analysis and privacy statement says that the company does not collect information that can be used to personally identify accounts but the report contradicts a report by security researchers and app developers Mysk, with the assertion that Directory Services Identifier (DSID) can be used to track your App Store browsing habits. Read more here.