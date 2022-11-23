Take a look at these key events Today
CV Ananda Bose to take oath as WB Governor
Rajnath Singh to attend ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cambodia
Three-day Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue to begin in New Delhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh
Honor 80 series smartphones launch
FIFA WC Matches: Morocco vs Croatia; Germany vs Japan; Spain vs Costa Rica; Belgium vs CanadaTomorrow
Lamborghini Urus Performante India launch
Oppo Reno9 series launch in China
FIFA WC Matches: Switzerland vs Cameroon; Uruguay vs South Korea; Portugal vs Ghana; Brazil vs Serbia
Big Story
Clean energy, bio-energy and digital revolution will govern India’s growth: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaking on November 22 at the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) said three revolutionary shifts - Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution - will govern India’s growth in the coming decades, and shared three mantras for success. Read here.
Your Money
Looking to buy your first house? Take a calculated view sans family or peer pressure
The current generation, aided by the easy availability of home loans, tends to buy a house quite early in their working lives. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, this way you get to quickly tick the box related to one major life goal. But the issue is when people are, knowingly or unknowingly, arm-twisted into going with a house purchase. Read here.
Startup Tales
Yulu Bikes to spend funding on R&D, to expand fleet, product lineup
Electric mobility startup Yulu Bikes plans to spend the money it has raised from private investors on research and development, to expand its fleet and add to its product lineup, chief financial officer Anuj Tewari said. Tewari said Yulu has 10,000 bikes on the streets in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. By the middle of next year, Yulu plans to deploy 100,000 bikes. Read more here.
Technology
New report claims Apple isn't as privacy-focused as you think
Apple's device analysis and privacy statement says that the company does not collect information that can be used to personally identify accounts but the report contradicts a report by security researchers and app developers Mysk, with the assertion that Directory Services Identifier (DSID) can be used to track your App Store browsing habits. Read more here.
Tail Piece
Bill Gates recommends 5 of his all-time favourite books for holiday reading
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, a voracious reader, has released his annual list of book recommendations for the holidays. A wonderful mix of books ranged from autobiographies to science fiction and more all have one thing in common – they are all books that Bill Gates has recommended to his friends and family over the years. Read more here.