Market Buzz Goldman Sachs strategists say bear market will last in 2023 Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

Kaynes Technology India to debut

NEET SS counselling 2022 round one registration starts

Adani group’s Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV to open Tomorrow

Tata Cliq Luxury large-scale Black Friday sale starts

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh

Awareness meeting on tax compliance to be held

Big Story Air Suvidha form, a pain for passengers flying into India, removed Following the announcement, people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test. Read more here.

Coronavirus MRI shows significant brain abnormalities post-COVID: IIT Delhi study Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety. Read more here

Auto McLaren finally opens first showroom in India: Here’s what you can buy now and what’s coming McLaren has inaugurated its first India showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the country. The company had already had a couple of launches here through Infinity Cars earlier this year. McLaren will eventually bring its entire portfolio to India and is currently looking at expanding its dealership network. Read more here.

Tech Tattle Sony launches WF-LS900N true wireless earbuds: Check price, specifications The earbuds will retail for Rs 13,990 in India and Sony is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards, though the company does not specify which. Read more here.