Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet. Read more here.
Today:
Kaynes Technology India to debut
NEET SS counselling 2022 round one registration starts
Adani group’s Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV to open Tomorrow
Tata Cliq Luxury large-scale Black Friday sale starts
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh
Awareness meeting on tax compliance to be held
Today:
Following the announcement, people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test. Read more here.
Following the announcement, people flying into India from abroad will no longer need to fill out the Air Suvidha form from November 21-22 midnight and will also not be required to take an RT-PCR COVID-19 test. Read more here.
Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety. Read more here
Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety. Read more here
McLaren has inaugurated its first India showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the country. The company had already had a couple of launches here through Infinity Cars earlier this year. McLaren will eventually bring its entire portfolio to India and is currently looking at expanding its dealership network. Read more here.
McLaren has inaugurated its first India showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the country. The company had already had a couple of launches here through Infinity Cars earlier this year. McLaren will eventually bring its entire portfolio to India and is currently looking at expanding its dealership network. Read more here.
The earbuds will retail for Rs 13,990 in India and Sony is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards, though the company does not specify which. Read more here.
The earbuds will retail for Rs 13,990 in India and Sony is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards, though the company does not specify which. Read more here.
The close approach occurred as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, more than 232,000 miles (375,000 kilometres) from Earth. Read more here.
The close approach occurred as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, more than 232,000 miles (375,000 kilometres) from Earth. Read more here.