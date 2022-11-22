 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Nov 22, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Goldman Sachs strategists say bear market will last in 2023

Equity investors hoping for a better year in 2023 will be disappointed, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists, who said the bear market phase is not over yet. Read more here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Kaynes Technology India to debut
NEET SS counselling 2022 round one registration starts
Adani group’s Rs 493 crore open offer for NDTV to open Tomorrow
Tata Cliq Luxury large-scale Black Friday sale starts
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Madhya Pradesh
Awareness meeting on tax compliance to be held

Big Story
Air Suvidha form, a pain for passengers flying into India, removed

Coronavirus
MRI shows significant brain abnormalities post-COVID: IIT Delhi study

Neurological symptoms associated with long COVID include difficulty thinking or concentrating, headache, sleep problems, lightheadedness, pins-and-needles sensation, change in smell or taste, and depression or anxiety. Read more here

Auto
McLaren finally opens first showroom in India: Here’s what you can buy now and what’s coming

McLaren has inaugurated its first India showroom in Mumbai, marking its official entry into the country. The company had already had a couple of launches here through Infinity Cars earlier this year. McLaren will eventually bring its entire portfolio to India and is currently looking at expanding its dealership network. Read more here.

Tech Tattle
Sony launches WF-LS900N true wireless earbuds: Check price, specifications

The earbuds will retail for Rs 13,990 in India and Sony is offering a Rs 3,000 cashback on select credit and debit cards, though the company does not specify which. Read more here.

Tailpiece
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

The close approach occurred as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the half-hour communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon, more than 232,000 miles (375,000 kilometres) from Earth. Read more here.