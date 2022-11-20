Market Buzz Market snaps four week rally but 43 smallcap stocks gain 10-26% After witnessing four weeks of continued winning momentum, the market remained lackluster and settled with marginal losses for the week ended November 18. The BSE Small-cap index fell 0.8 percent but stocks like Kamdhenu, Kirloskar Oil Engines, GOCL Corporation, Rail Vikas Nigam, Alicon Castalloy, Atul Auto, JTEKT India, Tanfac Industries, Timken India and Hindustan Construction Company surged 20-26 percent. Read to also know where Nifty50 is headed to.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Football World Cup kicks off in Qatar

Public comments on draft Telecom Bill to end

Chandigarh leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

Voting for Nepal's parliamentary and provincial assemblies

Inauguration of first phase of theme park on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune

New Zealand vs India (2nd of three match T20I series) at Mount Maunganui Tomorrow

Kotak Mahindra AMC Silver ETF NFO to open

FM to kick-start pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders

TRS MLAs poaching case: BJP's BL Santosh told to appear before SIT

Toyota Innova Hycross Global Debut

Matter to launch first electric motorcycle

Big Story Zomato begins layoffs across functions; plans to shrink workforce by 4% Zomato has started laying off employees this week, sources told Moneycontrol , as the food delivery platform looks to cut costs and turn profitable, in an increasingly challenging macro environment. People familiar with the matter said at least 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been impacted. The company plans to layoff atleast 4 percent of its total workforce. Read here.

Your Money Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath talks about money, jobs, entrepreneurship In a conversation with Moneycontrol Kamath shared some of his personal experiences with money and the lessons he learned over the years from his early days of trading to building Zerodha. Read here.

Automobile British supercar maker McLaren launches store in Mumbai McLaren Automotive has officially inaugurated its first showroom in India. The British supercar maker will offer its full range of lightweight, high-performance supercars featuring F1-derived technology. Take a closer look at its range of cars and the brand’s plans for supercar market dominance. Watch the video.

Tech Tattle Vivo X90 teased ahead of Nov 22 launch Ahead of its November 22 launch, Vivo has provided a preview of some key specifications of the vanilla X90. According to the company’s official Weibo handle, the Vivo X90 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. It will also use Vivo’s new V2 imaging chip. Also know what the teaser has revealed about the camera setup. Get all the details here.