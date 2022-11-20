Big Story

Zomato begins layoffs across functions; plans to shrink workforce by 4%

Zomato has started laying off employees this week, sources told Moneycontrol , as the food delivery platform looks to cut costs and turn profitable, in an increasingly challenging macro environment. People familiar with the matter said at least 100 employees have been already impacted across functions such as product, tech, catalogue and marketing, though people in the supply chain haven't been impacted. The company plans to layoff atleast 4 percent of its total workforce. Read here.